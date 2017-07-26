Write an article Search Sportskeeda

Citroen turn to Loeb to revive their fortunes

Nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb will make his World Rally Championship return next month after agreeing to test the struggling Citroen C3.

by Omnisport
News 26 Jul 2017, 21:13 IST
WRC legend Sebastien Loeb

Citroen will look to tap into the experience of nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb to try to improve their 2017 performances.

Citroen took a year out in 2016 to be ready for this season but have struggled on their return and sit bottom of the table with just 117 points from eight races, a massive 142 behind leaders M-Sport.

Kris Meeke is the only Citroen driver to claim a rally win so far as reliability and driver errors have hampered their season - the three cars suffering five retirements between them.

It is a far cry from the dominance the French manufacturer enjoyed during Loeb's WRC career when he won nine successive titles from 2004.

So PSA Motorsport - the group in charge of Citroen - have asked the Frenchman to test the car next month to see if he can help iron out the problems.

"[It is] an opportunity for Citroen Racing to get valuable technical feedback on the C3 WRC from a great champion," a PSA statement read.

And Loeb - who has tested himself in a number of other formats of racing since leaving WRC in 2015 - is relishing the chance to get back on board.

"At the same time as competing in cross-country and the World Rallycross Championship with Peugeot, I can bring my experience to Citroën by testing the C3," he said.

"I can't wait to get back into a WRC and test how the technology has changed in that discipline! 

"I'm still passionate about rallying. Of all the disciplines I've tried since I retired five years ago, it's the sensation of rallying that I love most."

