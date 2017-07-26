Citroen turn to Loeb to revive their fortunes

Nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb will make his World Rally Championship return next month after agreeing to test the struggling Citroen C3.

by Omnisport News 26 Jul 2017, 21:13 IST

WRC legend Sebastien Loeb

Citroen will look to tap into the experience of nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb to try to improve their 2017 performances.

Citroen took a year out in 2016 to be ready for this season but have struggled on their return and sit bottom of the table with just 117 points from eight races, a massive 142 behind leaders M-Sport.

Kris Meeke is the only Citroen driver to claim a rally win so far as reliability and driver errors have hampered their season - the three cars suffering five retirements between them.

It is a far cry from the dominance the French manufacturer enjoyed during Loeb's WRC career when he won nine successive titles from 2004.

Devinez quoi‼️ Je vais bientôt prendre le volant de la #C3WRC pic.twitter.com/69lEfIyoTg — Sébastien Loeb (@SebastienLoeb) July 26, 2017

So PSA Motorsport - the group in charge of Citroen - have asked the Frenchman to test the car next month to see if he can help iron out the problems.

"[It is] an opportunity for Citroen Racing to get valuable technical feedback on the C3 WRC from a great champion," a PSA statement read.

And Loeb - who has tested himself in a number of other formats of racing since leaving WRC in 2015 - is relishing the chance to get back on board.

"At the same time as competing in cross-country and the World Rallycross Championship with Peugeot, I can bring my experience to Citroën by testing the C3," he said.

"I can't wait to get back into a WRC and test how the technology has changed in that discipline!

"I'm still passionate about rallying. Of all the disciplines I've tried since I retired five years ago, it's the sensation of rallying that I love most."