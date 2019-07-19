×
Dale Earnhardt Jr. spreads mother's ashes at intimate family gathering

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19 Jul 2019, 00:48 IST
Dale-Earnhardt-Jr-mom-071819-usnews-getty-ftr
Tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s mother

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s mother, Brenda Jackson, died April 22 at the age of 65 after battling cancer, but her memory was honored in a special way Wednesday.

The retired NASCAR driver shared a photo on Instagram and detailed the intimate family gathering that took place as her ashes were spread.

"Mothers side of the family got together for dinner tonight," Earnhardt wrote. "We planned to do this monthly as a way to remain connected and a part of each other’s lives."

But it wasn't until the end of the evening when they received what seemed like a special sign from Jackson.

"After dinner we went to spread moms ashes on a beautiful hillside on our property as she had requested," Earnhardt continued. "As we all were saying our goodbyes at the end of the evening there was a rainbow straight off the front door of the house. What an amazing ending to a special day."

Earnhardt retired from full-time driving after the 2017 Cup Series season, but will honor his late father by driving Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s first Cup Series scheme at Darlington Raceway in August.

