Elliott holds off Truex for victory at Watkins Glen

Chase Elliott came out on top in his battle with Martin Truex Jr as he won the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday.

Elliott, who started from pole position, claimed the first two stages and led 80 of the NASCAR event's 90 laps at Watkins Glen International.

But as the race came down to the finish, there was a familiar driver in his rearview mirror —Truex, the same driver who pursued him to the finish line at the same race a year ago.

Truex closed on Elliott's bumper several times in the closing laps, but the Hendrick Motorsports driver hit all his marks to hold him off and secure back-to-back wins at Watkins Glen.

It was Elliott's second victory of the season and fifth of his career.

"That was freakin' awesome," Elliott told NBCSN afterward. "I just stayed mistake free. Martin was a little quicker those last two runs but track position was king."

"I tried to do all I could. Chase just did an excellent job," Truex said. "I just tried to force a mistake but he hit his marks."

Elliott became just the fifth driver to win two straight races at Watkins Glen, joining Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Marcos Ambrose.

Denny Hamlin finished third on Sunday, followed by Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney