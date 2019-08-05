×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Elliott holds off Truex for victory at Watkins Glen

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    05 Aug 2019, 03:50 IST
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott came out on top in his battle with Martin Truex Jr as he won the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday.

Elliott, who started from pole position, claimed the first two stages and led 80 of the NASCAR event's 90 laps at Watkins Glen International.

But as the race came down to the finish, there was a familiar driver in his rearview mirror —Truex, the same driver who pursued him to the finish line at the same race a year ago.

Truex closed on Elliott's bumper several times in the closing laps, but the Hendrick Motorsports driver hit all his marks to hold him off and secure back-to-back wins at Watkins Glen.

It was Elliott's second victory of the season and fifth of his career.

"That was freakin' awesome," Elliott told NBCSN afterward. "I just stayed mistake free. Martin was a little quicker those last two runs but track position was king."

"I tried to do all I could. Chase just did an excellent job," Truex said. "I just tried to force a mistake but he hit his marks."

Elliott became just the fifth driver to win two straight races at Watkins Glen, joining Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Marcos Ambrose.

Denny Hamlin finished third on Sunday, followed by Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney 

Advertisement
NASCAR results at Watkins Glen: Chase Elliott holds off Martin Truex Jr. for victory
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Watkins Glen: Defending race winner Chase Elliott takes pole
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Watkins Glen: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Go Bowling at The Glen
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Sonoma: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for Toyota/Save Mart 350
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Dover: Martin Truex Jr. claims 21st career win; Kyle Busch ties record
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Sonoma: Martin Truex Jr. picks up another win at Toyota/Save Mart 350
RELATED STORY
Truex Jr. claims 21st career win, Busch ties record
RELATED STORY
Jimmie Johnson changes crew chief as clock ticks on Cup Series playoffs
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Charlotte: Martin Truex Jr. gets third win of season
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Kansas: Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr., 3 other top qualifiers move to back after failed inspection
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us