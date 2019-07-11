×
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton eyes more history at home race - British GP in numbers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    11 Jul 2019, 01:28 IST
hamiltonvettel - Cropped
Sebastian Vettel celebrates his 2018 British GP win with Lewis Hamilton looking on

Lewis Hamilton has more history in his sights as he attempts to return to the top step of the podium at the British Grand Prix weekend.

Fans of one of Formula One's most historic races were celebrating a new deal for the event being agreed with Silverstone on Wednesday, and Hamilton will be aiming to delight the home supporters.

Mercedes failed to earn a race win for the first this season last time out in Austria, where Max Verstappen defeated Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, a result that stood after a stewards' review.

Leclerc's team-mate Sebastian Vettel will be out to end an ever-increasing winless run by backing up his triumph at Silverstone a year ago,  while Ferrari can achieve a points milestone.

Below we take a look at the best Opta numbers ahead of Sunday's race.

 

70 - Sunday's race will be the 70th staging of the British Grand Prix, the most in F1 history ahead of the Italian GP (69).

6 - Hamilton is aiming for a sixth victory at the British GP. He currently holds the joint record for most wins with Jim Clark and Alain Prost.

6 & 5 - The defending world champion's six poles at Silverstone is a record. He has the chance for a fifth straight pole, which would also be more than any other driver in the race.

21 - Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas have earned points in 21 consecutive Grands Prix, equivalent to an entire season.

17 - Vettel has gone 17 races without a win, his worst such run in F1 since his maiden victory.

2 - Verstappen is aiming to win back-to-back races for the first time in his F1 career.

8,000 - Ferrari are just 19 points shy of becoming the first team to rack up 8,000 F1 points.

