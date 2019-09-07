F3 driver walks away from dramatic Monza crash but taken to hospital

A view of the Parabolica at Monza

Formula Three driver Alex Peroni was taken to hospital after walking away from a dramatic crash in a race at Monza, which led to FP3 for the Formula One teams being delayed.

Campos Racing driver Peroni's car was launched high into the air after hitting a sausage kerb on the outside of the Parabolica, spinning several times before landing on a fence and crash barrier.

The 19-year-old Australian was soon on his feet and whisked away for an examination as Saturday's race finished under a safety car.

"Alex is in the medical centre of the circuit. Looks like he's OK. He will go to the hospital for more tests," Campos Racing posted on Twitter.

LAP 20/22



Alex Peroni is out of his car and has been picked up by the medical car#ItalianGP #F3 pic.twitter.com/D2liVdHD1w — Formula 3 (@FIAFormula3) September 7, 2019

#Race1 #F3#AlexPeroni está en el centro médico del circuito. Parece que está bien. Irá al hospital para más pruebas.



Alex is in the medical center of the circuit. Looks like he's ok. He will go to the hospital for more tests.



Thanks for your support #ItalianGP — Campos Racing (@CamposRacing) September 7, 2019

While repairs were conducted and the track was cleared, the pit exit was closed for the final F1 practice session ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

Cars were allowed out of the garage 10 minutes after FP3 officially began.

The incident came a week after Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert was killed following a crash at the Belgian Grand Prix.