×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ferraris fastest on stop-start day in Baku

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    26 Apr 2019, 21:02 IST
CharlesLeclerc - cropped
Charles Leclerc's Ferrari

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel ran fastest ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on an eventful Friday in Baku.

The Scuderia came out on top in FP2, having seen the first practice session of the week cut short after little more than 10 minutes after George Russell of Williams drove over a loose manhole.

That incident caused irreparable damage to Williams' car and kept him out of the rest of the day's racing.

But Leclerc, who appeared to have inadvertently earlier loosened the manhole, turned in another impressive display when the action got back under way.

The Monegasque driver posted a fastest lap of one minute and 42.872 seconds, with Vettel 0.324 seconds back. Lewis Hamilton was third fastest.

On a stop-start day, the red flag was soon back out in the second session, as Lance Stroll's drive was ended by a collision with the barriers.

Both Valtteri Bottas, who wobbled at Turn 2, and Hamilton, whose wheels locked up, had endured early trouble by that point, but the Mercedes men were quickly back in the mix.

Daniil Kvyat was the latest driver to face a problem when his suspension gave way, while Hamilton ended the session apparently frustrated at a minor collision with Kevin Magnussen.

Yet the Ferraris kept their pace to set the tone nicely ahead of an intriguing weekend.

Advertisement
Baku signs F1 renewal to 2023
RELATED STORY
Bottas on pole in Shanghai as Mercedes dominate qualifying
RELATED STORY
Leclerc impresses to make Ferrari fastest again
RELATED STORY
Williams' Russell to miss FP2 after manhole mayhem
RELATED STORY
Kvyat snatches top spot as Williams finally return
RELATED STORY
Hamilton: I've been fighting the car but I'm much happier
RELATED STORY
5 Best Female Race Car Drivers Ever!
RELATED STORY
Mick Schumacher shines on F1 debut
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Closest Finishes in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series History at Talladega Superspeedway
RELATED STORY
INRC: Turbocharged R2 likely to feature in 2019 says Sirish Vissa in an exclusive interview 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us