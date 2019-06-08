×
Former NASCAR CEO Brian France pleads guilty to DWI

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    08 Jun 2019, 01:26 IST
France-Brian-06272015-US-News-Getty-FTR
Brian France

Former NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France pleaded guilty to DWI on Friday, USA Today reported.

According to the report, France will have that charge reduced to a non-criminal infraction in June 2020 if he completes 100 hours of community service, continues to receive counseling and does not break the law.

"I am grateful for the court's consideration of all the facts in this case and I will follow their direction and recommendations as we move forward," France said in a statement.

"While I made a mistake, this event has also given me the opportunity to reflect on my poor judgment that day, my family and my greater responsibilities to our community. I have learned valuable lessons and will be a better person because of this process."

France, 56, was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York, in the Hamptons on Aug. 5. The police report noted he allegedly rolled through a stop sign, and after being stopped, he “smelled of an intoxicating beverage, his speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy and red.” He registered a .019 and .018 blood alcohol content on two tests, more than twice the New York limit of .08.

France took a leave of absence from his NASCAR duties after the arrest and has since been replaced by his uncle, Jim France.

France, whose grandfather, Bill France Sr., founded NASCAR in 1948, assumed NASCAR's top post in 2003 after the retirement of his father, Bill France Jr. Brian France had overseen many changes in the sport, including the adoption of a playoff system, a new TV package, new primary sponsorships and the development of new technology and car models.

