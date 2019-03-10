Formula E, Hong Kong E-Prix: 4 things we learnt

ABB FIA Formula E Championship - 2019 HKT Hong Kong E-Prix

Sunday witnessed the fifth round of the 2018/19 Formula E championship and it was Sam Bird who won his second race of the season.

The fifth race took place on the streets of Hong Kong in what proved to be a likable track for Bird as Sunday's race win was his second successive victory after having won the E-Prix 12 months before.

As of right now, the Briton is being investigated by racing stewards after colliding with race leader Andre Lotterer in the last couple of laps of the race.

Lotterer suffered a punctured right rear tyre which dragged him down to 14th place despite recording the fastest lap in Hong Kong.

If the race win for Bird is to stand, the Envision Virgin Racing driver will take over from Jerome d'Ambrosio at the top of the driver's standings with 71 points, 18 points ahead of the Belgian.

It was another heart-in-mouth race which wasn't decided until the final lap. Here are 4 things that we learnt from the Hong Kong E-Prix...

#4 It's not happening for Wehrlein

Pascal Wehrlein

Former Formula 1 driver Pascal Wehrlein had another frustrating day out on the circuit.

The German bowed out in the opening laps of the race when fellow ex-F1 racer Felipe Nasr's car broke down right in front of him on one of the tightest corners of the Hong Kong E-Prix.

Wehrlein went into the back of Nasr and also involved in the incident was his teammate, Jerome d'Ambrosio.

Both Mahindras had to retire from the race along with Nasr.

Wehrlein has had a frustrating campaign so far. He is now 41 points behind Bird in the driver's standings and will certainly need to do better from now on.

