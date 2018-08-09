Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Furniture Row Racing denies shutdown rumors amidst loss of 5-Hour Energy sponsorship

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    09 Aug 2018, 06:47 IST
Martin Truex Jr. leads the field at Sonoma Raceway
Martin Truex Jr. leads the field at Sonoma Raceway

It was big news when the public learned 5-Hour Energy was pulling its sponsorship from Furniture Row Racing and the No. 78 car of defending Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr.

Even more of a stir was caused when rumors surfaced saying FRR may even have to shut down after losing the $10 million sponsor. Fortunately for fans of the No. 78 car, this rumors appear to be false.

"Furniture Row Racing continues to develop sponsorship opportunities for 2019 and beyond," FRR owner Barney Visser said in a statement. "We have aligned ourselves with great partners over the years and are very proud of the success our organization has achieved, especially the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship with Martin Truex Jr.

"Furniture Row Racing not fielding a team in 2019 is not an option and we have every intention of continuing to build on our success for years to come."

Truex is currently third in the Monster Energy Cup Standings in points and has earned four wins so far this season.

He won the 2017 Cup behind eight wins and 19 top-5 finishes. 

 
 
Omnisport
NEWS
