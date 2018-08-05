Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gaurav Gill wins MRF Rally of Coimbatore

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
05 Aug 2018, 19:38 IST

Coimbatore, Aug 5 (PTI) Ace Indian rallyist Gaurav Gill combined with co-driver Musa Sherif to win the MRF Rally of Coimbatore as Team Mahindra enjoyed a 1-2 finish in round 2 of the MRF FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship, here today.

Gill and Sherif romped home to victories in each of the stages over the weekend to outclass the field. He needed 1:14:30.1 to complete the five stages, winning the round with a handsome margin of 1 min 1.1 sec.

His Mahindra teammate Amittrajit, with co-driver Ashwin Naik, was equally sharp all through the rally, not yielding the second position even once. He kept pace with Gill too, finishing just 10-15 seconds off him in almost all the stages.

I am happy that we made it 2 out of 2. It is a great show by the team that allowed us to be on the attack all through the weekend. I am very pleased with my performance. I was quick all through," Gill said.

FMSCI President Akbar Ebrahim claimed the third position in the INRC 1 category.

The 2016 INRC champion, Karna Kadur (with Nikhil V Pai), had to settle for the overall third position as all his efforts to upstage the leaders proved to be futile. He managed to claim the INRC 2 category though, making it a 1-2 for Team Arka Motorsports.

His teammate Rahul Kanthraj (with Vivek Y Bhatt) took the second place while Phalghuna Urs (with Srikanth Gowda; Snap Racing) claimed the third place.

The INRC 3 category too didn't see any change on the leaderboard, with Aroor Vikram Rao (with Anand Somayya; Falkon Motorsports) completing an easy win.

Suhem Kabeer (Jeevarathinam; Team Champions) and Chetan Shivram (with Rupesh Koley) clung on to the second and third positions on the podium with their smart driving.

Defending INRC 3 champion Dean Mascarenhas, who failed to finish the second stage on Day 1 and slid to the bottom of the table, made a valiant fightback on Day 2.

He on SS5 and SS6 in his category, but that was only good enough to take him to the sixth place

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
