Hamilton secures British GP history at Silverstone

14 Jul 2019

Lewis Hamilton, British GP winner

Lewis Hamilton became the British Grand Prix's most successful driver with his sixth victory at Silverstone on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver came into the race level with Jim Clark and Alain Prost on five wins at his home GP, but there was work to do as he started second on the grid behind team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

An early overtake was swiftly cancelled out but the deployment of the safety car on lap 20 benefitted the defending world champion, who managed to dive into the pits and re-emerge with his lead intact.

Bottas had already pitted by that stage and the Finn was unable to overhaul his colleague through the second half of the race as Hamilton extended his standings lead to 39 points with 11 rounds of action still to come.

The podium was completed by Charles Leclerc, who capitalised on a collision between his Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen after the Red Bull man had overtaken the German on lap 38.

Both men were sent spinning into the gravel, although Verstappen was able to continue unscathed while Vettel had to change his front nose and ended up coming home 16th, second-last of those to finish.