Harvick wins Brickyard 400, Johnson misses playoffs

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 09 Sep 2019, 09:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick captured the pole for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and that helped him have a successful Sunday.

Harvick took home the chequered flag for the third time in 2019.

He finished fourth at the Bojangles' Southern 500 last week and is completing the regular season on a high note, as he has won three of his past seven races.

"My team built a great race car. I can't say enough about everyone on [this team]," Harvick said after the race.

"They built a heck of a race car. It's the same stuff that we took to Michigan and had a real good weekend there, obviously, and went to Victory Lane."

Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace finished in second and third place respectively. But only Logano will make a playoff appearance.

The playoffs are set to begin at the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 15.

Daniel Suarez finished in 17th in the standings with 648 points while Paul Menard finished in 19th with 575 points to also miss the playoffs.

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time champion, will miss the playoffs for the first time in his career.