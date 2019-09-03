I will miss you a lot my friend – Gasly pays tribute to Hubert

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 03 Sep 2019, 17:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 drivers pay tribute to Anthoine Hubert

Pierre Gasly has paid an emotional tribute to Anthoine Hubert following the Formula Two driver's death after a crash at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hubert, 22, died on Saturday following an incident involving three cars on lap two of F2's feature race at Spa-Francorchamps.

The race was subsequently cancelled and F2 later confirmed the Renault academy driver had passed away.

Gasly, a close friend of Hubert, competed in the F1 grand prix on Sunday, finishing ninth in his first race for Toro Rosso following his move from Red Bull.

Frenchman Gasly confirmed after that it had been tough to complete the race, and the 23-year-old has now taken to social media to pay homage to Hubert.

"I still can't believe what just happened," a statement posted to Gasly's Twitter feed, along with pictures of the duo together, read.

"You deserved way better Tonio, 22 is just too young, 14 years of friendship, started racing together, then became friends, roommates and classmates, we did all our childhood together.

"You pushed me on and off track, to become a better driver, you pushed me at the gym, to be a better athlete, you pushed me at school to be a better person today.

Advertisement

"You were such a humble guy, bloody fast and hard worker, it was great to grow up together.

"I'm lucky and grateful for all the times and moments we shared during all these years. It's just so hard to believe what happened. We will all try to make you proud from up there.

"I'll keep chasing the dream we both had since very little. I will miss you a lot my friend. Rest in peace Tonio."

A minute's silence was held before the Belgian Grand Prix, while F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton led the tributes to Hubert on Saturday.