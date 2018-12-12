INRC: Home Hero Hulk set to defend his crown, Driver & Team Details for Popular Rally

Shahid Salman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 6 // 12 Dec 2018, 16:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hulk aka Younus Illyas and Harrish K.N - Race Concepts

A total of 36 entries have been confirmed for the Indian National Rally Championship finale at Cochin, Popular Rally 2018. Major rally teams such a Mahindra Adventure, Team Champions, Arka Motorsport, Snap Racing, Race Concepts, Chettinad Sporting, Kari Sports and a few privateers are set to take part in the tarmac rally which is flagged of from Le Meridien Cochin on the 13th December.

The Popular rally will have 11 Special Stages in and around Kuttikanam on 15th December and a Spectator Special Stage at Kalmassery HMT Colony on the 16th of December.

What's New?

India's top automobile journalist Sirish Chandran makes a comeback to competitive rallying in a VW Motorsport India built Polo R2.

Suhem Kabeer who currently is in the 3rd spot in the INRC-3 Standings has switched to the FMSCI 4 Wheel Cup and will be seen in a Honda CRV.

Who's Hot and Who's Not?

Mahindra's Amittrajit Ghosh leads the overall standings ahead of Karna Kadur and Gaurav Gill. It is going to be an intense three-way battle for the 2018 drivers' title.

The runners-up spot in the INRC2 class is neck to neck between Rahul Kanthraj and Phalguna Urs with just one point separating both with the N-1 rule coming into play.

Fabid Ahmer will grab the third spot if he manages to finish his home rally.

Younus Illyas will be looking to defend his Popular Rally crown (overall winner 2017), the youngster nicknamed Hulk broke his jinx of non-finishes with a brilliant podium in the Coffee Day Rally earlier this month and will be aiming to finish the season on a high.

Complete Entry List with Team Names, Class and Cars entered

1. Team Mahindra Adventure - Amittrajit Ghosh / Ashwin Naik - INRC 1 - XUV 500

Advertisement

2. Team Mahindra Adventure - Gaurav Gill / Musa Sherif - INRC 1 - XUV 500

3. Arka Motorsports - Karna Kadur/ Nikhil V Pai - INRC2 - VW Polo

4. Arka Motorsports - Rahul Kanthraj / Vivek Y Bhatt - INRC2 - VW Polo

5. Team Falcon - Vikram Rao Aroor/ Somayya A.G - INRC3 - VW Polo

6. Snap Racing - Phalguna Urs / Srikanth Gowda - INRC2 - VW Polo

7. Team Champions - Dean Mascarenhas / Shruptha Padival - INRC3 - VW Polo

8. Arka Motorsports - Jacob KJ/ PVS Murthy - INRC2 - VW Polo

9. Race Concepts - Younus Illyas / Harrish KN - INRC2 - Mitsubishi Cedia

10. Privateer - Sirish Chandran / Abnirudha Avinash - INRC1 - VW Polo R2

11. Team Champions - Bopaiah / Gagan Karumbaiah - INRC2 - VW Polo

12. Chettinad Sporting - Fabid Ahmer / Sanat G - INRC3 - VW Polo

13. Team Champions - Druva Chandrashekar/ Jeevarathinam - INRC3 - VW Polo

14. Snap Racing - Sumit Panjabi / Nitin Jacob - Mitsubishi Cedia

15. Team Champions - Ritesh Guttedar / Lokaranjan - INRC2 - VW Polo

16. Chettinad Sporting - Bikku Babu / Milen George - INRC2 - VW Polo

17. Chettinad Sporting - Daraius N Shroff / Shahid Salman - INRC3 - VW Polo

18. Privateer - Nibu Sayed / M Chandrashekar - INRC2 - VW Polo

19. Privateer - V Lokesh / Ashika M - INRC1 - VW Polo

20. Chettinad Sporting - Pradeep Kumar / Ahamed Ansari - INRC3 - VW Polo

22. Privateer - Rakshit Iyer / Sagar. M - FMSCI 2W Cup - Honda City Vtec

23. Privateer - Suraj Thomas / Sob George - FMSCI 2W Cup - Honda City Vtec

24. Snap Racing - Prakhyat Shirole / Balram C G - FMSCI 2W Cup - Honda City Vtec

25. Race Concepts - Joel Joseph / Suraj M - FMSCI 2W Cup - Honda City Vtec

26. Privateer - Baiju Stephen / Kumar M - FMSCI 2W Cup - Maruti Suzuki Baleno

27. Privateer - Vigil Vijayan / Venu Ramesh Kumar -FMSCI 2W Cup - Honda City Vtec

28. Team Champions - Lanusanen Pongener / Amrith - Maruti Suzuki Baleno

29. Raam Auto Tech - Nikhil J / Arjun Dheerendra - FMSCI 4W Cup - Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

30. Team Champions - Sanjay Agarwal / Smitha Prasad - FMSCI 4W Cup - Suzuki Vitara

31. Team Champions - Suhem Kabeer / Sheraz Ahamed - FMSCI 4W Cup - Honda CRV

32. Privateer - Prem Kumar / Eldo Chacko - FMSCI 4W Cup - Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

33. Chettinad Sporting - Noufal Sayed / Uday Kumar - Esteem Cup

34. Privateer - Manoj Mohanan / Bineesh Kumar - Esteem Cup

35. Team Champions - Arun Mohan / Akhil Gopinath - Esteem Cup

36. Kari Sports - Kuber Sharma / Davinder Thakur - Esteem Cup

Advertisement