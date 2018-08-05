INRC: Mahindra and Gill leads, close fight in INRC 2, INRC3 classes

Shahid Salman 05 Aug 2018, 08:56 IST

ARKA Motorsport in action

INRC championship leader Gaurav Gill took a comfortable lead after day one in the Rally of Coimbatore, the second round of the MRF FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship.

The Mahindra Adventure driver along with his co-driver Musa Sherif, won both the special stages of the day with a total time of 37:21.2s (18:48.3s and 18:32.9s).

His teammates, Amittrajit Ghosh/ Ashwin Naik are in a close second with a total time of 37:42.8s at the end of the day.

FMSCI president Akbar Ebrahim who made a comeback after 25 years in competitive, was in 21st place after the first day.

Stages 4/6 Cancelled on Day-2

The Thunder World Stage was called off under safety grounds, the reason being the unavailability of an extrication vehicle (Tow Truck) which is mandatory to be present in the stage according to the regulations. This also reduced the competitive stage distance by 50 percent which could be a disadvantage for the teams which were looking to make time lost on Day-1.

INRC 2: Karna leads, the battle for second place is hotter than ever!

Former INRC champion Karna Kadur/Nikhil V Pai of Arka Motorsport are overall third with a time of 38:18.5s and also lead the class by over 39 seconds from Team Champions Bopiah KM while Former National Champion Snap Racing's Phalguna Urs stays in third. The battle for second place is closer than ever with just 1.8secs separating Team Champions Bopiah KM and Former National Champion Phalguna Urs of Snap Racing with just two stage to go.

INRC 3: Nine is the magic number to achieve.

Aroor Vikram Rao/ Somayya AG of Falkon Motorsports continued their amazing form from the season opener and were overall fifth, they also lead their class by 9secs over Suhem Kabeer of Team Champions while Chetan Shivaram of Team Ideal is further 9secs down to the leaders.

Falkon's Dean Mascarenhas and Younus IIlyas from Race Concepts were stranded in the second stage due to mechanical problems. They will continue the rally on Day-2 with a penalty ( 3mins + fastest time of stage ).

Results DAY-1:

INRC: 1. Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif (Team Mahindra Adventure; 37:21.2), 2. Amittrajit Ghosh and Ashwin Naik (Team Mahindra Adventure; 37:42.8), 3. Karna Kadur and Nikhil V Pai (Arka Motorsports; 38:18.5).

INRC 2: 1. Karna Kadur and Nikhil V Pai, 2. Bopiah KM and Karumbaiah G (Team Champions; 38:58.2), 3. Phalghuna Urs and Srikanth Gowda (Snap Racing; 39:00.1).

INRC 3: 1) Aroor Vikram Rao and Somayya AG (Falkon Motorsports; 38:41.8), 2. Suhem Kabeer and Jeevarathinam (Team Champions; 38:50.9), 3. Chetan Shivram and Rupesh Koley (Team Chetan Shivram; 39.00.1).

FMSCI 2WD: 1. Adith KC and Suraj K, 2. Suraj Thomas and Sob George, 3. Vikram Gowda and Sudhindra BG.

FMSCI 4WD: 1. Nikhil J and Arjun Dheerendra ( Ram Auto Tech), 2. Vaibhav Marathe and Thimmanna (Team Champions)