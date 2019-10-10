It's clear it wasn't clear! - Leclerc aims to move on from Ferrari confusion

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 10 Oct 2019, 23:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charles Leclerc celebrates his pole in Russia

Charles Leclerc has acknowledged Ferrari's tactics were confused last time out in Russia but insists the mishap was not "a huge deal" as they prepare to race again in Japan.

For the second consecutive race, Leclerc was left frustrated by events on the track involving team instructions.

He started from pole and appeared to follow Ferrari's tactics by allowing team-mate Sebastian Vettel to use his slipstream at the start to go into first place.

Unlike in the previous grand prix at Singapore, Ferrari sought to redress the balance by putting Leclerc back in front, but squabbling over the team radio appeared to delay that happening, with Vettel seemingly reluctant to make way.

Ferrari's pit stops allowed Leclerc to go back in front, only for Vettel to be forced to retire, opening the door for Lewis Hamilton to pit under a virtual safety car and lead home a Mercedes one-two.

The Scuderia's issues at the end of last month were still a topic of discussion on Thursday ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, yet Leclerc was looking to move on from the issue.

"Obviously there was some misunderstanding from the car, but I think we've had a discussion and everything is clear now," Leclerc told a news conference in Suzuka.

"Obviously it felt like it was a huge deal from the outside, which it definitely wasn't, but now everything is fine.

Advertisement

"What is clear is that the situation wasn't clear for both of the drivers starting the race. But what's important is that we spoke about it and we'll make sure this situation doesn't happen again in the future."

Vettel was also keen to "look forward", adding: "Probably there's certain things that we could have done better looking back.

"But in the end, we look forward and look forward to this race and the next races. So we're not worried too much."