Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing begins July 6

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 19 Jun 2018, 16:31 IST
1

New Delhi, June 19 (PTI) The 21st edition of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship will get underway in Coimbatore on July 5.

JK Motorsport announced the dates here today besides unveiling a string of events, from circuit racing to off-roading to rallying competitions in different parts of the country.

The first round will take place during the July 6-8 weekend while the grand finale will be held from November 16-18 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

The second Round is scheduled for August 31 to September 2 and the third from October 12 to 14, both at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

The Euro JK 18 will continue to be the blue riband event of the championship, drawing drivers who are already competing on the international stage.

It will be supported by the LGB Formula 4 which gives budding racers the opportunity to hone their skills. The Suzuki Gixxer Cup will remain an integral part of the championship, offering the country's prominent bikers the platform to compete against the best.

We celebrated a huge milestone last year, when we completed 20 years of JKNRC, Sanjay Sharma, head of JK Motorsport, said.

We embark on a new journey this season and renew our commitment to discover, hone and support young talent as they strive to make it big in the world of racing, he added

Interview with Advait Deodhar "Imagine the headlines when...
RELATED STORY
INMRC : Double win for TVS racings' Ahamed in the...
RELATED STORY
INMRC : 200 entries for Motorcycle Racing Champion season...
RELATED STORY
INMRC: Ahamed of TVS racing wins the premier class in the...
RELATED STORY
X1 Racing League : World's First City-Based Motorsports...
RELATED STORY
INMRC: Defending Champion Jagan Kumar fastest on Day-1 in...
RELATED STORY
TVS racings' R Nataraj wins the MRF rally of Nashik,...
RELATED STORY
INRC 2018: TVS racings' Rajendra RE wins the third round...
RELATED STORY
Kush Maini impresses again with his seventh podium of the...
RELATED STORY
WEC 2018: Fan captures a horrific airborne crash of an...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us