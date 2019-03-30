×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kevin Harvick denies rumors he will replace Darrell Waltrip on Fox

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    30 Mar 2019, 03:52 IST
Kevin Harvick Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 12082018
Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick is not leaving NASCAR racing anytime soon.

He denied rumors Friday saying he would replace Darrell Waltrip in the Fox booth after it was reported the veteran announcer was considering retirement.

“I’m not getting out of the race car," Harvick said, via NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck. "I feel really comfortable with where I’m at.”

Harvick has shown a good feel for color commentary in his work with the Xfinity Series, but it does not appear he wants to give up racing anytime soon.

"It's not going to happen in the next couple of years," he said, via NBC Sports.

The 43-year-old driver has yet to win a race this year, but he took home eight victories last season.

Harvick is still at the top of his game coming into the race this weekend at Texas Motor Speeway, where he has two wins in his last four races.

He did not rule out moving to the booth permanently in the future, though.

Omnisport
NEWS
Fox NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip considers retirement, report says
RELATED STORY
Jeff Gordon Signs A Contact With NASCAR on Fox 
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Martinsville: Joey Logano on pole; Kevin Harvick starts 4th
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Las Vegas: Kevin Harvick wins 26th career pole
RELATED STORY
Daytona Speedweeks schedule: Race times, qualifying, TV, entry list
RELATED STORY
Daytona 500 starting lineup: Qualifying, duel results set field for 2019 race
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Texas: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for O'Reilly Auto Parts 500
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Texas: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for O'Reilly Auto Parts 500
RELATED STORY
Daniel Suarez To The 41 Car 
RELATED STORY
Daytona 500: Date, time, TV schedule, live stream for 2019 race
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us