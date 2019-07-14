×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kurt Busch beats brother Kyle at Quaker State 400

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    14 Jul 2019, 09:48 IST
KurtBusch-cropped
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch celebrates his win at Kentucky Speedway

Kurt Busch trumped brother Kyle to win the NASCAR Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart in overtime.

In a thrilling finish at Kentucky Speedway, Kurt beat younger brother Kyle as the pair raced side-by-side towards the finish line on Saturday.

Kurt's victory was his first of the season and now there are eight drivers officially qualified for the playoffs in Joey Logano (two wins), Kyle Busch (four wins), Brad Keselowski (three wins), Martin Truex Jr. (four wins), Denny Hamlin (two wins), Chase Elliott (one win) and Alex Bowman (one win).

This was a great race for Kurt as he earned a playoff spot but it was tougher for Erik Jones, who sits on the bubble just outside of the playoffs. Jones was in contention in overtime but could not quite pass the Busch brothers.

Daniel Suarez also had a tough race after he made a bad decision early as he took four tyres on a pit stop, having led more than 40 laps to start. That decision dropped him back to 14th and he was unable to recover.

Advertisement
NASCAR at Kentucky: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for Quaker State 400
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Kentucky: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Quaker State 400
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Bristol: Kyle Busch beats brother in Food City 500
RELATED STORY
Busch beats brother in Food City 500
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Kentucky: Daniel Suarez on pole; Aric Almirola second
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Kentucky: Kyle Busch's reaction to Brad Keselowski cutting him off is hilarious
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Kansas: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for Digital Ally 400
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Daytona: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for Coke Zero Sugar 400
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Dover: Martin Truex Jr. claims 21st career win; Kyle Busch ties record
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Pocono: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for Pocono 400
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us