Kyle Busch on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sparking 2 crashes at Daytona: 'He just doesn't care'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    14 Jul 2018, 03:28 IST
Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sparked two crashes during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway last Saturday, but it appears some of the drivers aren't completely over the incident yet. 

During a press conference Friday ahead of the Quaker State 400, Kyle Busch wasn't holding back when he was asked about the incident and how Stenhouse handled it afterward. 

Busch first said he was disappointed Stenhouse didn't reach out following the race. He went on to say: "You wipe out half the field and pretty sure there would be a pretty busy Monday for him. But there wasn’t, so apparently he just doesn’t care."

But the real jab came when a reporter asked, "So does that change how you race him?" 

Busch replied: "I can't worry about people that far back in the field." 

Busch, who sits at the top of the driver standings, has five wins this season while Stenhouse has yet to finish higher than fourth and is 16th in points. 

