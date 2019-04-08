×
LOOK: McLaren unveil Alonso's Indy 500 car

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    08 Apr 2019, 21:02 IST
AlonsoIndyCar-Cropped
Fernando Alonso's car for the Indy 500

Fernando Alonso will again try to become only the second driver to complete motorsport's Triple Crown when he competes at the Indy 500, and McLaren have revealed the car in which he will attempt to do it.

Alonso is bidding to join Graham Hill in winning the Monaco Grand Prix, 24 hours of Le Mans and Indy 500, in which the 37-year-old will drive for McLaren next month. 

The Spaniard, a two-time Formula One world champion, competed in the 2017 race and led for 27 laps, only for an engine failure to derail his hopes of victory.

He prevailed at Le Mans last year and now has history in his sights in a car adorned with the number 66 in a call back to McLaren's first victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1972.

"I'm excited we are finally able to reveal to the world the #66 car which I'll be racing with McLaren at the Indy 500 in May," Alonso said. 

"The team at the McLaren factory has worked very hard to build this car ready for our return to the iconic Brickyard and I think it looks fantastic in the 2019 McLaren Racing colours.

"My hopes for the race remain the same, to win and achieve the Triple Crown, and I'm looking forward to meeting the fantastic US fans who made me feel so welcome first time around."

