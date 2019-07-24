×
Lorenzo targets Silverstone for MotoGP return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    24 Jul 2019, 19:46 IST
JorgeLorenzo - cropped
Jorge Lorenzo during pre-season testing in Qatar

Jorge Lorenzo is targeting the British Grand Prix at the end of August for his MotoGP return after suffering a fractured backbone.

The Repsol Honda has missed the past two races after a crash in practice at the Dutch TT in late June, the latest in a series of incidents involving the Spaniard.

Lorenzo wiped out a number of contenders in a collision at the Catalunya Grand Prix, then came off his bike in a post-race test in Barcelona.

And after being kept out of action by his most recent mishap Lorenzo is going to miss the Czech and Austrian events before attempting a comeback at Silverstone.

A statement from the Honda team read: "Jorge Lorenzo has elected to continue focusing on his recovery and will return for the British GP on August 25.

 

"Jorge Lorenzo and the Repsol Honda Team have agreed it is best for Lorenzo to miss both the Czech and Austrian rounds to continue his recovery and avoid any further risk of injury.

"Having spent the summer break working on his recovery, Lorenzo's condition has improved but he is still in some pain and his movement on a bike remains restricted. Silverstone has been set as his new objective for returning to riding for the Repsol Honda Team."

Stefan Bradl will continue to deputise for Lorenzo, who is 16th in the standings.

