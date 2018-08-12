Lorenzo triumphs in Austria after gripping Marquez battle

Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo, all smiles in Austria

Jorge Lorenzo's improved form continued as he collected a dramatic third win of the MotoGP season in Austria.

The Spaniard was frustrated as he failed to compete in his first campaign with Ducati last year, leading to him agreeing a move to join world champion Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda from 2019.

But Lorenzo's fortunes have improved since the announcement and, after back-to-back wins earlier in the season, he edged to another victory with Ducati after a compelling battle with Marquez in Spielberg.

Andrea Dovizioso had emerged from the first turn out in front, but he was soon forced wide and slipped behind Lorenzo and Marquez in a thrilling opening lap.

Marquez then accelerated away from Lorenzo at the start of the second lap, leaving the two Ducatis to jostle for position behind him.

The pair steadily closed on the leader though, and Lorenzo made his move with 11 laps remaining, passing his future team-mate at the second attempt.

Lorenzo looked to be cruising to victory before an error let Marquez nip in, prompting an incredible finale in which the two riders tore after one another, the Honda man wobbling on more than one occasion.

It was Marquez's turn for a costly error during the final lap, however, as he opted not to run Lorenzo wide and saw his press on to clinch victory.

Marquez's wait for a win at the Red Bull Ring goes on, but he extended his lead over nearest rival Valentino Rossi - who finished sixth - in the overall standings.

IN THE POINTS 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati)

2. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) +0.130 seconds

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +1.656

4. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) +9.434

5. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac) +13.169

6. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) +14.026

7. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) +14.156

8. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +16.644

9. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +20.760

10. Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto) +20.844

11. Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia) +21.114

12. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) +22.939

13. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) +26.523

14. Bradley Smith (KTM) +29.168

15. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) +30.072

TITLE STANDINGS 1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 201

2. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 142

3. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) 130

4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 129

5. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 113 1. Repsol Honda 267

2. Ducati 259

3. Movistar Yamaha 255

4. Alma Pramac Racing 166

5. Suzuki Ecstar 150