Marquez claims win at Sepang after Rossi crash

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 04 Nov 2018, 11:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez claimed victory at the Malaysia Grand Prix after Valentino Rossi dramatically crashed out of the lead on Sunday.

Rossi looked set to see out a win at Sepang before incredibly going down with four laps remaining.

That gifted Marquez – the world champion – the lead and the Repsol Honda rider closed out his ninth win of the season comfortably.

The grand prix win was the 70th of Marquez's career in all classes, sitting fifth on the all-time list and with Mike Hailwood (76) in his sights.

Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) and Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) made up the podium and Rossi finished 18th in the race, which was brought forward due to forecast rain.

Rossi got the perfect start from the front row, leading into turn one before quickly beginning to dominate.

Marquez – who claimed pole but was handed a six-place grid penalty – worked his way through from seventh before starting to pile the pressure on Rossi, with no other rider able to match the pace of the leading duo.

Just as Rossi appeared set for his first win of the season, the Italian Movistar Yamaha rider went down at turn one with four laps remaining to gift Marquez the lead and victory.

IN THE POINTS:

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

2. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +1.898secs

3. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +2.474s

4. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) +4.667s

5. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) +6.190s

6. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +11.248s

7. Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto) +15.611s

8. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac) +19.009s

9. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac) +22.921s

10. Hafizh Syahrin (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +26.919s

11. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) +29.503s

12. Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) +30.933s

13. Stefan Bradl (LCR Honda) +35.322s

14. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) +37.912s

15. Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +39.675s

TITLE STANDINGS:

1. Marc Marquez - 321

2. Andrea Dovizioso - 220

3. Valentino Rossi - 195

4. Maverick Vinales - 193

5. Alex Rins - 149

1. Repsol Honda - 427

2. Movistar Yamaha - 388

3. Ducati - 363

4. Suzuki Ecstar - 282

5. Alma Pramac - 235