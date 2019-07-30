Mercedes mayhem, Hamilton's title & pipping Leclerc - Verstappen's thrilling F1 wins

Max Verstappen celebrates his Austrian Grand Prix win

Formula One races are rarely dull when Dutch sensation Max Verstappen comes out on top.

The Red Bull star won Sunday's German Grand Prix and, as so often with his victories, it was a thriller in Hockenheim.

Verstappen is still searching for the consistency required for a true title tilt, but he knows how to edge his rivals in spectacular circumstances.

We take a look at five gripping Verstappen wins.

2016 Spanish Grand Prix

Verstappen's first F1 win was eventful for a number of reasons, with the 18-year-old's achievement in becoming the youngest ever race winner somewhat overshadowed.

Title rivals and team-mates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton crashed out in an early collision, allowing Verstappen to take full advantage.

Verstappen still had Daniel Ricciardo, his own colleague to contend with, but in a sign of what was to come at Red Bull, the Australian rued the team's decision to put him on a three-stop strategy.

The Dutch teenager pitted just twice and triumphed.

2017 Mexican Grand Prix

Verstappen has tended to find form late in seasons and, in 2017, after a run of retirements earlier in the year, he hit form with wins in Malaysia and Mexico.

But his third career win - in Mexico City - saw the limelight stolen again, with Hamilton securing the championship despite finishing ninth.

An onboard with a difference



A @MercedesAMGF1 mechanic's POV of Lewis Hamilton's title celebrations in Mexico #F1 pic.twitter.com/T4bpbLrJJ5 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 30, 2018

Early collisions with Hamilton and fellow contender Sebastian Vettel could not prevent Verstappen from dashing to the front, while the other two were initially outside the points.

Vettel battled back to fourth but could not join Verstappen on the podium, with Hamilton doing enough to pip the German to the title.

2018 Austrian Grand Prix

A first victory in Austria was particularly precious, with Red Bull triumphing on home territory.

Once again, though, Verstappen was aided by collapses all around him as both Ricciardo and Hamilton were forced to retire.

Only the three drivers on the podium actually completed 71 laps, with fourth-placed Romain Grosjean a lap back on Verstappen and Ferrari duo Kimi Raikkonen and Vettel.

It mattered little to Verstappen and his Austrian team as they celebrated at the Red Bull Ring.

2019 Austrian Grand Prix

Having finished 2018 strongly, Verstappen was forced to wait until Austria once again to triumph in 2019, setting aside speculation he might be about to depart his team for Mercedes.

Once again, the Red Bull star found himself without a serious challenge from Hamilton and Vettel, yet Charles Leclerc, the other Ferrari man, proved more troublesome.

It was an incredible end - but a terrible start to Max Verstappen's race in Austria



Here's where he lost 7 places off the grid:#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/gcpizha7OD — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2019

Leclerc had been threatening to claim his first win for much of the season and looked as though he might get it as he led for long periods, Verstappen having struggled early on.

But back roared the 2018 winner and he pipped Leclerc in a dramatic finish that saw their wheels make contact, the victory staying with Verstappen despite a subsequent review.

2019 German Grand Prix

More Mercedes misfortune as Verstappen triumphs? You bet.

Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas both crashed, along with Leclerc, in a chaotic race at Hockenheim.

Vettel roared back to finish second, while Daniil Kvyat was a surprise third-placed finisher, but for all the drama going on further down the grid there would be no denying Verstappen.

A wet track could not stop the 21-year-old, who just might threaten to make this year's championship interesting again if he can continue to profit on such havoc.