MotoGP Raceweek: Equalling Doohan a special feeling - Marquez

Marc Marquez revelled in the "special" feeling of equalling Mick Doohan's "incredible" mark of victories in the premier class and is excited for the challenge awaiting him at the Australian Grand Prix.

Repsol Honda star Marquez triumphed in Japan last time out to win for a 54th time in MotoGP and he can move past the Australian outright at Phillip Island on Sunday.

With Marquez having wrapped up the riders' championship in Thailand this month, breaking Doohan's mark to go third in the all-time list would be a continuation of a memorable 2019 season.

It would leave only Valentino Rossi and Giacomo Agostini ahead of the six-time MotoGP champion.

"We approach the whole event with the same mentality," he said in quotes reported on Honda's official website.

"Mick Doohan is one of the first names in my memory, Doohan versus [Alex] Criville on the 500cc, so to equal his incredible numbers is special for me."

Marquez is a two-time winner in Australia, though Maverick Vinales came out on top last time.



A fifth straight race win is not something Marquez is expecting to come easy.

He added: "It's one of my favourite tracks, Phillip Island, I really enjoy riding there a lot – especially the left corners!

"But it's a circuit where many others, and especially Yamaha can be strong. Normally we have a lot of competition there and it will be a challenge as always.

"Our target is of course to try to win, but once the weekend begins, we will see where we are and assess the situation."