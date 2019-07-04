×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez aiming for 10 in a row - German Grand Prix in numbers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    04 Jul 2019, 11:30 IST
Marquez - cropped
Marc Marquez is aiming to win a 10th successive German Grand Prix

Marc Marquez looks to be running away with the MotoGP championship, and will hope to extend his lead by triumphing for a 10th successive time at Sachsenring.

The German Grand Prix is next up, and Marquez - who is in the hunt to beat a personal record - has proved unbeatable across his last nine races in Chemnitz.

Maverick Vinales pipped Marquez to victory in Assen in raceweek eight, however, and the Yamaha rider will be looking to build on his third-place finish in last season's German GP.

Here, we take a look at some of the other key numbers ahead of the race, courtesy of Opta.

9 –If Marquez triumphs, it will be his seventh MotoGP victory at Sachsenring, surpassing the six wins he has at the Circuit of the Americas. He would also overtake Giacomo Agostini as the record-winner in Chemnitz.

3 – Valentino Rossi has abandoned the track in his last three MotoGP races, his worst run since 2011. He has never abandoned four successive races in his 20 seasons in the top category.

2 – Andrea Dovizioso has only finished on the podium in two of his previous 11 appearances at the German Grand Prix, in 2012 and 2016.

16 – After his abandonment in the Dutch TT at Assen, Alex Rins' run of 16 consecutive races in which he collected points came to an end.

Advertisement

15 – Honda have won 15 of 21 MotoGP races at Sachsenring, including each of the last nine.

5 – Andrea Iannone finished fifth in three of his five previous races at the German GP, although he came outside the top 10 in both 2017 and 2018.

75 – This will be Jack Miller's 75th race in MotoGP. He has recorded one win, two podium finishes, one pole position and one fastest lap during his previous 74 outings.

Advertisement
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez eyes seventh heaven in Austin - Grand Prix of the Americas in numbers
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez looks unstoppable – Dutch TT in numbers
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Dovizioso has Marquez in his sights at Dutch Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez secures pole in France despite crash
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Lorenzo collision gifts Marquez victory in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Rins wins in Texas after Marquez exit
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez hopes for cloudy Sunday to overhaul pole-sitter Quartararo
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez will be 'safer' in Le Mans race
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Quartararo takes stunning maiden pole in Jerez
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez out of position as Yamaha set Dutch TT pace
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us