MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez doesn't respect other riders, says Rins

Alex Rins (R) and Marc Marquez (L)

Marc Marquez has "no respect for the other riders" in MotoGP, according to Alex Rins.

Reigning champion Marquez and fellow Spaniard Rins were involved in a heated battle during Q2 at the Czech Grand Prix on Saturday.

After the Repsol Honda rider ran wide at turn five, Jack Miller overtook him but Rins was unable to do so until a dive down the inside at turn seven that appeared to lead to contact between the pair.

Marquez broke late into the penultimate corner to regain track position before they entered the pits, where he slowed down and gave Rins a gentle push to ensure he had enough room to avoid a barrier.

Championship leader Marquez ended up taking pole position to equal Mick Doohan's record of 58 in the premier class, while Rins had to settle for sixth.

Recalling the terse exchanges, Rins said: "It's a tricky thing, because for sure he's now one step ahead of everybody. He put the slick tyre on and he was super fast. But I think he has no respect for the other riders. He is riding on his way.

"On turn five, he went a bit wide, and behind him was Miller and me. When we went wide, he looked behind and he saw Jack and me. Jack passed him, but he went [back] into the [racing] line. And sincerely, he disturbed me.

"I was pushing, I was not super fast, but I was pushing, so on the next left corner I tried to do my line, he opened a bit the door, I go in. I touched him, but I think it's his fault. If he is riding slow he needs to open the door and that's it, no?

"Then on the last corner he braked super hard to overtake me. Nothing more. Entering the box, what happened was I was in front of him and I go straight and he has no space to go by my side. If I was him, I [would be] cutting the gas, and it's [straight to the] boxes, no?"

Marquez was also involved in some intense racing alongside Maverick Vinales during FP1 on Friday, and Rins suggested it is part of the five-time champion's attempted mind games.

He said: "It can be [that Marquez was trying to intimidate Rins], yes, because it's not the first time. Everybody knows Marquez, and everybody knows he has an incredible talent.

"But also what happened in FP1 with Vinales was more or less the same. Marc loves to play this game and try and get in the head of his rivals. But in my case, I'm very calm."