MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez revels in 'special' win after Phillip Island thriller

Marc Marquez celebrates his Australian Grand Prix victory

Marc Marquez said he slow-cooked victory after defying Maverick Vinales in a final-lap Australian Grand Prix thriller as he surpassed Mick Doohan.

MotoGP champion Marquez extended his winning streak to five races after overtaking Monster Energy Yamaha rival Vinales on the final lap at Phillip Island on Sunday.

Vinales, who was quickest throughout the weekend, secured pole position and appeared on track for back-to-back victories in Australia until he was leapfrogged by Marquez.

Repsol Honda's Marquez sensationally moved ahead of Vinales, who then lost control and crashed out as the Spaniard desperately tried to reclaim the lead.

"Today the fastest guy was Maverick," Marquez told MotoGP afterwards. "I knew before the race it was crucial in the last five or six laps… But I was able to follow him to the limit and I keep pushing.

"I start cooking, cooking the victory, try to analyse and check the tyres. Even like this, I was still not 100 per cent sure because he was very fast. Both of us were finished with the tyres. But I try to overtake him on the straight, where I had a small advantage. All sector two and three, he was incredibly fast. I was just sliding more but able to survive.

"Sometimes the fastest bike doesn't always win," Marquez added.

Marquez moved above Doohan for the third-most premier-class wins by celebrating his 55th career victory, having equalled the Australian's total during his comfortable Japanese GP triumph last week.

It also saw Marquez become the most successful Honda rider and the six-time world champion said: "It's some very special. To be the most successful rider for Honda and moving ahead of Doohan, incredible. Especially Doohan, he is the first rider I have in my memory.

"But I don't want to think a lot about it, we just keep going. I feel really good with Honda. We need to enjoy this sweet moment, we don't have the future in our hands."