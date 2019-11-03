MotoGP Raceweek: Vinales kept 'a little bit in the pocket' to seal Sepang win

Malaysian MotoGP winner Maverick Vinales

Maverick Vinales revealed he kept some pace "in the pocket" to make amends for his Phillip Island heartbreak by winning the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider crashed out of the Australian MotoGP on the final lap last weekend as he battled with champion Marc Marquez.

Vinales declared after agonisingly missing out on taking the chequered flag that he had no regrets, as it was "victory or nothing" duel against Marquez.

The Spanish rider was not to be denied in Sepang a week later, claiming his second win of the season by a margin of just over three seconds from Marquez - who started back in 11th after a qualifying crash.

Vinales stated there was no way he was going to be denied again as he responded brilliantly.

"This time I kept a little bit in the pocket just in case Marc came back," Vinales said.

"Honestly I am very happy because we managed the weekend very good. Finally, I started good in the first laps and I was there.

"For many races I have been trying to fight for the victory. I had the chance and I did it, so I have to say congratulations to all the team, to Yamaha and all the people who always support me. We trusted the bike a lot to get the victory and we did it."

Second place for Marquez was enough to break Jorge Lorenzo's premier class points record of 383 in a season.