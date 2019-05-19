NASCAR All-Star Race results: Kyle Larson wins $1 million after qualifying in Open

Kyle Larson

After two stages in the Monster Energy Open, it appeared Kyle Larson may not even have a chance to take a shot in the All-Star Race.

But thanks to a Stage 3 win, he got his shot and he took full advantage as he won the All-Star Race and $1 million to go with it.

Larson has fallen on hard times this season as he has yet to win and has just one top five finish, but his win Saturday more than makes up for it as he made up for some lost money.

"I didn't really have many plans (to spend the money)," Larson told FS1 after his run. "This whole day was up and down, you know from the B mainer in, to getting a little bit of damage having to repair the car.

"Had some great restarts there on the last few and (Kevin) Harvick gave me a heck of a push to get to the lead from the third row and that was huge, and then to get by the 18 to that final restart, and just had to kind of guess what he was going to do behind me and try to take his air away, the 18 surprised me how good he was, but man this is amazing."

Kevin Harvick finished second in the race while Kyle Busch ultimately came in third.

NASCAR All-Star Race results

1. Kyle Larson

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Kyle Busch

4. Joey Logano

5. Bubba Wallace

6. Aric Almirola

7. Austin Dillon

8. Alex Bowman

9. William Byron

10. Martin Truex Jr.

11. Brad Keselowski

12. Clint Bowyer

13. Ryan Newman

14. Chase Elliott

15. Jimmie Johnson

16. Ryan Blaney

17. Kurt Busch

18. Denny Hamlin

19. Erik Jones