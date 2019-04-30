NASCAR at Dover: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Gander RV 400

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 30 Apr 2019, 22:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jimmie Johnson

NASCAR gets back to some shorter track racing this week after a wild race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup drivers head to Dover, Delaware, and the Monster Mile as Kyle Busch looks to continue his record run of top-10 finishes to start the season and other drivers look to continue good runs as well.

With Chase Elliott's victory in Alabama, there have been five different winners in the last five races (Busch, Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin).

At the Monster Mile, though, anything can happen as Elliott is the defending champion, but there have been six different winners over the last six races there. Kevin Harvick has won the race twice in the last seven runs and Jimmie Johnson has won it twice in the last eight, but in recent years it has been very tough to repeat as champion.

No driver has won the race back to back since Johnson in the fall and spring races of 2013/14.

And while we're talking about Johnson, the veteran driver has 11 victories in his career on the track and also has three top-10 finishes in his last six races and four in the top 12. This may be his week to get back in victory lane for the first time since 2017.

Where did his last win come? Well Dover International Speedway of course.

What time does the Gander RV 400 start?

The Gander RV 400 will take place Sunday, May 5. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Gander RV 400 on?

The Gander RV 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Advertisement

Gander RV 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Gander RV 400.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, May 2

Time Event Channel 2:05 p.m. ET Truck Series First Practice No TV 4:05 p.m. Truck Series Final Practice No TV

Friday, May 3

Time Event Channel 11:05 a.m. ET Cup Series First Practice NASCAR.com 12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series First Practice NASCAR.com 1:10 p.m. Truck Series qualifying NASCAR.com 2:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Final Practice NASCAR.com 3:40 p.m. NASCAR qualifying FS1/MRN 5 p.m. Truck Series JEGS 200 FS1/MRN

Saturday, May 4

Time Event Channel 9:05 a.m. ET Cup Series Second Practice FS1/MRN 10:10 a.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying FS1 12 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice Fox/MRN 1:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Allied Steel Buildings 200 FS1/MRN

Sunday, May 5

Time Event Channel 2 p.m. Cup Series Gander RV 400 FS1/MRN

Gander RV 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the Gander RV 400.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Reed Sorenson 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD Cody Ware 51 TBD Bayley Currey 52 TBD TBA 53 TBD Quin Houff 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95