×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NASCAR at Dover: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Gander RV 400

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    30 Apr 2019, 22:02 IST
Jimmie-Johnson-USNews-021019-ftr-getty
Jimmie Johnson

NASCAR gets back to some shorter track racing this week after a wild race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup drivers head to Dover, Delaware, and the Monster Mile as Kyle Busch looks to continue his record run of top-10 finishes to start the season and other drivers look to continue good runs as well.

With Chase Elliott's victory in Alabama, there have been five different winners in the last five races (Busch, Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin).

At the Monster Mile, though, anything can happen as Elliott is the defending champion, but there have been six different winners over the last six races there. Kevin Harvick has won the race twice in the last seven runs and Jimmie Johnson has won it twice in the last eight, but in recent years it has been very tough to repeat as champion.

No driver has won the race back to back since Johnson in the fall and spring races of 2013/14.

And while we're talking about Johnson, the veteran driver has 11 victories in his career on the track and also has three top-10 finishes in his last six races and four in the top 12. This may be his week to get back in victory lane for the first time since 2017.

Where did his last win come? Well Dover International Speedway of course.

What time does the Gander RV 400 start?

The Gander RV 400 will take place Sunday, May 5. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Gander RV 400 on?

The Gander RV 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Advertisement

Gander RV 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Gander RV 400.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, May 2

Time Event Channel
2:05 p.m. ET Truck Series First Practice No TV
4:05 p.m. Truck Series Final Practice No TV

Friday, May 3

Time Event Channel
11:05 a.m. ET Cup Series First Practice NASCAR.com
12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series First Practice NASCAR.com
1:10 p.m. Truck Series qualifying NASCAR.com
2:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Final Practice NASCAR.com
3:40 p.m. NASCAR qualifying FS1/MRN
5 p.m. Truck Series JEGS 200 FS1/MRN

Saturday, May 4

Time Event Channel
9:05 a.m. ET Cup Series Second Practice FS1/MRN
10:10 a.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying FS1
12 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice Fox/MRN
1:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Allied Steel Buildings 200 FS1/MRN

Sunday, May 5

Time Event Channel
2 p.m. Cup Series Gander RV 400 FS1/MRN

Gander RV 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the Gander RV 400.

Starting Driver Number
TBD Landon Cassill 00
TBD Kurt Busch 1
TBD Brad Keselowski 2
TBD Austin Dillon 3
TBD Kevin Harvick 4
TBD Ryan Newman 6
TBD Daniel Hemric 8
TBD Chase Elliott 9
TBD Aric Almirola 10
TBD Denny Hamlin 11
TBD Ryan Blaney 12
TBD Ty Dillon 13
TBD Clint Bowyer 14
TBD Ross Chastain 15
TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
TBD Kyle Busch 18
TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19
TBD Erik Jones 20
TBD Paul Menard 21
TBD Joey Logano 22
TBD William Byron 24
TBD Reed Sorenson 27
TBD Corey Lajoie 32
TBD Michael McDowell 34
TBD Matt Tifft 36
TBD Chris Buescher 37
TBD David Ragan 38
TBD Daniel Suarez 41
TBD Kyle Larson 42
TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
TBD Ryan Preece 47
TBD Jimmie Johnson 48
TBD Cody Ware 51
TBD Bayley Currey 52
TBD TBA 53
TBD Quin Houff 77
TBD Alex Bowman 88
TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95

 

Advertisement
Where to watch Nascar Clash, Daytona 500: TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more
RELATED STORY
Daytona 500: Date, time, TV schedule, live stream for 2019 race
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Richmond: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Toyota Owners 400
RELATED STORY
Where to watch NASCAR at Talladega: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for GEICO 500
RELATED STORY
2019 Pennzoil Oil 400: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for race
RELATED STORY
2019 STP 500: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for race
RELATED STORY
2019 Auto Club 400: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for race
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Texas: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for O'Reilly Auto Parts 500
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Bristol: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Food City 500
RELATED STORY
2019 TicketGuardian 500: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for race
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us