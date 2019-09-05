×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

NASCAR at Indianapolis: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    05 Sep 2019, 02:10 IST
Daniel Suarez (41) and Ryan Newman (6) will be racing for a final spot at Indianapolis this weekend.
Daniel Suarez (41) and Ryan Newman (6) will be racing for a final spot at Indianapolis this weekend.

This is the last chance for the drivers on the bubble to fight their way into the playoffs.

After Erik Jones' victory at Darlington last week, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman, Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer are fighting for what appears to be two spots at this weekend's Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This 2.5-mile track favors big horsepower and while these drivers might not appear to be at the top of the list when it comes to that, all of them have had some form of success at this venue.

Johnson has four career wins and a third-place finish in 2016, Newman has a win and a third in 2017, Bowyer has never won but finishes in the top 10 about 40 percent of the time here (11 of 28 races) and Suarez earned a top 10 in his first race in the Cup Series at the track (2017 — seventh).

Bowyer has the leg up going into the weekend as he leads Suarez and Newman by eight points apiece and it would appear Johnson would have to win to get in as he sits 18 points back of the two tied for 16th.

If any of these drivers win, they're in but none has taken home a victory this season. Yet if it comes to the highest finish, Bowyer needs to make sure he finishes eight spots above Newman and Suarez and those two will be fighting hard for position.

What time does the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard start?

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard will take place Sunday, Sept. 8. Live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard on?

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard will be broadcast nationally on NBC. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard.

Advertisement

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 6

Time Event Channel
1:05 p.m. Xfinty Series first practice (tape delay at 2 p.m.) NBC Sports App
3:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice (tape delay at 4 p.m.) NBC Sports App

Saturday, Sept. 7

Time Event Channel
11:05 a.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App
12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App
1:30 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App
3 p.m. Xfinity Series Indiana 250 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

Sunday, September 8

Time Event Channel
10:35 a.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN
2 p.m. Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard NBC/NBC Sports App/PRN

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard.

Starting Driver Number
TBD Landon Cassill 00
TBD Kurt Busch 1
TBD Brad Keselowski 2
TBD Austin Dillon 3
TBD Kevin Harvick 4
TBD Ryan Newman 6
TBD Daniel Hemric 8
TBD Chase Elliott 9
TBD Aric Almirola 10
TBD Denny Hamlin 11
TBD Ryan Blaney 12
TBD Ty Dillon 13
TBD Clint Bowyer 14
TBD Ross Chastain 15
TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
TBD Kyle Busch 18
TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19
TBD Erik Jones 20
TBD Paul Menard 21
TBD Joey Logano 22
TBD William Byron 24
TBD Ryan Sieg 27
TBD Corey Lajoie 32
TBD Michael McDowell 34
TBD Matt Tifft 36
TBD Chris Buescher 37
TBD David Ragan 38
TBD Daniel Suarez 41
TBD Kyle Larson 42
TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
TBD Ryan Preece 47
TBD Jimmie Johnson 48
TBD BJ McLeod 51
TBD Garrett Smithley 52
TBD Josh Bilicki 53
TBD JJ Yeley 54
TBD Reed Sorenson 77
TBD Alex Bowman 88
TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95
TBD Parker Kligerman 96

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us