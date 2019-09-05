NASCAR at Indianapolis: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

Daniel Suarez (41) and Ryan Newman (6) will be racing for a final spot at Indianapolis this weekend.

This is the last chance for the drivers on the bubble to fight their way into the playoffs.

After Erik Jones' victory at Darlington last week, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman, Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer are fighting for what appears to be two spots at this weekend's Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This 2.5-mile track favors big horsepower and while these drivers might not appear to be at the top of the list when it comes to that, all of them have had some form of success at this venue.

Johnson has four career wins and a third-place finish in 2016, Newman has a win and a third in 2017, Bowyer has never won but finishes in the top 10 about 40 percent of the time here (11 of 28 races) and Suarez earned a top 10 in his first race in the Cup Series at the track (2017 — seventh).

Bowyer has the leg up going into the weekend as he leads Suarez and Newman by eight points apiece and it would appear Johnson would have to win to get in as he sits 18 points back of the two tied for 16th.

If any of these drivers win, they're in but none has taken home a victory this season. Yet if it comes to the highest finish, Bowyer needs to make sure he finishes eight spots above Newman and Suarez and those two will be fighting hard for position.

What time does the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard start?

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard will take place Sunday, Sept. 8. Live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard on?

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard will be broadcast nationally on NBC. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 6

Time Event Channel 1:05 p.m. Xfinty Series first practice (tape delay at 2 p.m.) NBC Sports App 3:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice (tape delay at 4 p.m.) NBC Sports App

Saturday, Sept. 7

Time Event Channel 11:05 a.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App 12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App 1:30 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App 3 p.m. Xfinity Series Indiana 250 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

Sunday, September 8

Time Event Channel 10:35 a.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN 2 p.m. Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard NBC/NBC Sports App/PRN

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Ryan Sieg 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD BJ McLeod 51 TBD Garrett Smithley 52 TBD Josh Bilicki 53 TBD JJ Yeley 54 TBD Reed Sorenson 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95 TBD Parker Kligerman 96