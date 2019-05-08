×
NASCAR at Kansas: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Digital Ally 400

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    08 May 2019, 01:18 IST
Martin Truex Jr.
Martin Truex Jr.

The Digital Ally 400 couldn't fall at a better time for Martin Truex Jr.

The 2018 Cup winner is coming off back-to-back wins at Richmond and Dover, and now the series heads back to where he feels most at home — an intermediate track.

Kansas Speedway is the exact kind of track Truex likes, a 1.5-mile track with similarities to Kentucky, where Truex has been unbeatable as of late.

That probably explains Truex's four straight top-5 finishes, including two victories during the 2017 season, at the track.

There is little reason to think Truex won't be favored — and spoiler alert, that's exactly what he probably will be — at the intermediate tracks he has come to know and master.

Saturday's race is a great opportunity for him to get his third straight win.

What time does the Digital Ally 400 start?

The Digital Ally 400 will take place Saturday, May 11. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Digital Ally 400 on?

The Digital Ally 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Digital Ally 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Digital Ally 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, May 10

Time Event Channel
9:35 a.m. Truck Series first practice NASCAR.com
11:35 a.m. Truck Series final practice NASCAR.com
12:35 p.m. Cup Series first practice NASCAR.com
2:35 p.m. Cup Series final practice FS1
5:05 p.m. Truck Series qualifying FS1
7:05 p.m. Cup Series qualifying FS1/MRN
8:30 p.m. Truck Series Digital Ally 250 FS1/MRN

Saturday, May 11

Time Event Channel
7:30 p.m. Cup Series Digital Ally 400 FS1/MRN

Digital Ally 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the Digital Ally 400.

Starting Driver Number
TBD Landon Cassill 00
TBD Kurt Busch 1
TBD Brad Keselowski 2
TBD Austin Dillon 3
TBD Kevin Harvick 4
TBD Ryan Newman 6
TBD Daniel Hemric 8
TBD Chase Elliott 9
TBD Aric Almirola 10
TBD Denny Hamlin 11
TBD Ryan Blaney 12
TBD Ty Dillon 13
TBD Clint Bowyer 14
TBD Ross Chastain 15
TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
TBD Kyle Busch 18
TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19
TBD Erik Jones 20
TBD Paul Menard 21
TBD Joey Logano 22
TBD William Byron 24
TBD Reed Sorenson 27
TBD Tyler Reddick 31
TBD Corey Lajoie 32
TBD Michael McDowell 34
TBD Matt Tifft 36
TBD Chris Buescher 37
TBD David Ragan 38
TBD Daniel Suarez 41
TBD Kyle Larson 42
TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
TBD Joey Gase 46
TBD Ryan Preece 47
TBD Jimmie Johnson 48
TBD Jeb Burton 51
TBD Bayley Currey 52
TBD Timmy Hill 66
TBD Quin Houff 77
TBD Alex Bowman 88
TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95

 

