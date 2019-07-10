NASCAR at Kentucky: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Quaker State 400

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 10 Jul 2019, 02:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Martin Truex Jr.

So last week was weird. Justin Haley won his first race in his third career start after rain shortened the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

This week should be a little more predictable as drivers head to the 1.5-mile track in Kentucky where Martin Truex Jr. has won two straight races.

He will be one of the favorites to win again this week especially considering his four wins already this year — including one at an intermediate track in Charlotte — in addition to his past success at Kentucky.

This week will likely feature the usual suspects as Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones will all probably factor into the top 10.

It's just a matter of who will win this week. But one thing is for sure, everyone is chasing Truex.

What time does the Quaker State 400 start?

The Quaker State 400 will take place Saturday, July 13. Live coverage begins on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Quaker State 400 on?

The Quaker State 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race can also be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Quaker State 400 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Quaker State 400.

(All times Eastern)

Advertisement

Thursday, July 11

Time Event Channel 9:35 a.m. Truck Series first practice No TV 11:05 a.m. Truck Series final practice No TV 3:05 p.m. Xfinity Series first practice No TV 4:05 p.m. Truck Series qualifying FS1 6 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice No TV 7:30 p.m. Trucks Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 FS1/MRN

Friday, July 12

Time Event Channel 11:35 a.m Cup Series first practice NBCSN 1:35 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN 4:15 p.m Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN 6 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Alsco 300 NBCSN/PRN

Saturday, July 13

Time Event Channel 7:30 p.m. Cup Series Quaker State 400 NBCSN/PRN

Quaker State 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the Quaker State 400.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD TBA 51 TBD TBA 52 TBD Quin Houff 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95