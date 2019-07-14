×
NASCAR at Kentucky: Kyle Busch's reaction to Brad Keselowski cutting him off is hilarious

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    14 Jul 2019, 07:18 IST
Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch looked like an everyday driver frustrated with traffic at the Quaker State 400 on Saturday.

The 34-year-old is absolutely dominating the race at Kentucky Speedway while Brad Keselowski is struggling.

Busch had a seven-second lead for a good portion of the second stage and was coming up Keselowski's backside hard down the stretch.

But Keselowski wasn't going to let him knock him off the lead lap so easily.

So when Busch came up on his tail and was looking to pass, Keselowski cut him off and forced the leader to hit the breaks.

Busch was so mad at Keselowski he motioned his hand out the window in frustration and confusion.

He very much so looked like a normal person complaining about a driver in rush hour traffic.

They say NASCAR is the everyman sport, well Busch was every man on his way to work on a Monday morning in the second stage.

Keselowski though probably isn't going to let it get to him.

He doesn't like Busch much anyway.

