NASCAR at Las Vegas: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the first race of the 2019 playoffs

NASCAR playoffs are finally here.

The first race of the postseason will be the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin come into this event as favorites to win the season title as each driver has four wins on the year, but Kevin Harvick just earned his third — so don't count him out just yet.

Just like the regular season, if a driver wins they get into the second round of the playoffs. William Byron, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer all sit in the bottom four spots of the playoff standings so if any of those drivers grab a win, they will force their way into the second round.

To recap, NASCAR playoffs will go like this: there will be four rounds in the postseason with cutdowns to 12 drivers after three races, eight after six and four after nine. The final race of the year will be at Homestead-Miami Speedway where the final four drivers will race for the title.

The highest finisher of the four will be the Cup Series champion. Joey Logano is the defending champ and currently sits fifth in the postseason standings.

You can see a full rundown of the standings here.

What time does the South Point 400 start?

The South Point 400 will take place Sunday, Sept. 15. Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

What channel is the South Point 400 on?

The South Point 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

South Point 400 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the South Point 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 13

Time Event Channel 11:05 a.m. Truck Series final practice No TV 3:35 p.m. Xfinity Series first practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App 4:35 p.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App 5:35 p.m. Truck Series qualifying FS1 6:35 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App 7:30 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App 9 p.m. Truck Series World of Westgate Las Vegas 200 FS1/MRN

Saturday, Sept. 14

Time Event Channel 2:35 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App 4:05 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN 7:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Rhino Pro Trucks Outfitters 300 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

Sunday, Sept. 15

Time Event Channel 7 p.m. Cup Series South Point 400 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

South Point 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the South Point 400.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Joe Nemechek 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD TBA 51 TBD TBA 52 TBD TBA 53 TBD Joey Gase 66 TBD Reed Sorenson 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95