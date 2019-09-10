NASCAR at Las Vegas: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the first race of the 2019 playoffs
NASCAR playoffs are finally here.
The first race of the postseason will be the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin come into this event as favorites to win the season title as each driver has four wins on the year, but Kevin Harvick just earned his third — so don't count him out just yet.
Just like the regular season, if a driver wins they get into the second round of the playoffs. William Byron, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer all sit in the bottom four spots of the playoff standings so if any of those drivers grab a win, they will force their way into the second round.
To recap, NASCAR playoffs will go like this: there will be four rounds in the postseason with cutdowns to 12 drivers after three races, eight after six and four after nine. The final race of the year will be at Homestead-Miami Speedway where the final four drivers will race for the title.
The highest finisher of the four will be the Cup Series champion. Joey Logano is the defending champ and currently sits fifth in the postseason standings.
You can see a full rundown of the standings here.
What time does the South Point 400 start?
The South Point 400 will take place Sunday, Sept. 15. Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.
What channel is the South Point 400 on?
The South Point 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .
South Point 400 schedule, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the South Point 400.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, Sept. 13
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|11:05 a.m.
|Truck Series final practice
|No TV
|3:35 p.m.
|Xfinity Series first practice
|NBCSN/NBC Sports App
|4:35 p.m.
|Cup Series first practice
|NBCSN/NBC Sports App
|5:35 p.m.
|Truck Series qualifying
|FS1
|6:35 p.m.
|Xfinity Series final practice
|NBCSN/NBC Sports App
|7:30 p.m.
|Cup Series final practice
|NBCSN/NBC Sports App
|9 p.m.
|Truck Series World of Westgate Las Vegas 200
|FS1/MRN
Saturday, Sept. 14
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|2:35 p.m.
|Xfinity Series qualifying
|NBCSN/NBC Sports App
|4:05 p.m.
|Cup Series qualifying
|NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN
|7:30 p.m.
|Xfinity Series Rhino Pro Trucks Outfitters 300
|NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN
Sunday, Sept. 15
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|7 p.m.
|Cup Series South Point 400
|NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN
South Point 400 Starting Lineup
Below is the entry list for the South Point 400.
|Starting
|Driver
|Number
|TBD
|Landon Cassill
|00
|TBD
|Kurt Busch
|1
|TBD
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|TBD
|Austin Dillon
|3
|TBD
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|TBD
|Ryan Newman
|6
|TBD
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|TBD
|Chase Elliott
|9
|TBD
|Aric Almirola
|10
|TBD
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|TBD
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|TBD
|Ty Dillon
|13
|TBD
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|TBD
|Ross Chastain
|15
|TBD
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|TBD
|Kyle Busch
|18
|TBD
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|TBD
|Erik Jones
|20
|TBD
|Paul Menard
|21
|TBD
|Joey Logano
|22
|TBD
|William Byron
|24
|TBD
|Joe Nemechek
|27
|TBD
|Corey Lajoie
|32
|TBD
|Michael McDowell
|34
|TBD
|Matt Tifft
|36
|TBD
|Chris Buescher
|37
|TBD
|David Ragan
|38
|TBD
|Daniel Suarez
|41
|TBD
|Kyle Larson
|42
|TBD
|Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
|43
|TBD
|Ryan Preece
|47
|TBD
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|TBD
|TBA
|51
|TBD
|TBA
|52
|TBD
|TBA
|53
|TBD
|Joey Gase
|66
|TBD
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|TBD
|Alex Bowman
|88
|TBD
|Matt DiBenedetto
|95