NASCAR at New Hampshire: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Jul 2019, 21:20 IST
Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch

Sunday's race might be the one that allows Kyle Busch to get back to his winning ways, but Kevin Harvick can't be overlooked, either.

NASCAR heads to the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this week as the Xfinity and Cup Series takes a break from intermediate racing for a shorter flat track.

The 1.058-mile track in Loudon, New Hampshire, is nicknamed "Martinsville on steroids," but it drives more like Richmond or Phoenix.

Busch won at Phoenix and finished eighth at Richmond earlier this year, so he will once again be at or near the top of the competitor list this week. But Harvick does have two wins in his last four trips to the track, so he could find his way to a victory this week. The two finished 1-2 in the first New Hampshire race last season.

But don't count Martin Truex Jr. out, either. He won at Martinsville earlier this year, so this also could very well be his race to win after a disappointing finish at Kentucky.

What time does the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 start?

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will take place Sunday, July 21. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on?

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will be broadcasted nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, July 19

Time Event Channel
12:05 p.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN
1:05 p.m. Xfinity Series first practice NBCSN
3:35 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice NBCSN
4:35 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/PRN

Saturday, July 20

Time Event Channel
10:05 p.m. Cup Series second practice CNBC
11:15 a.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN
12:35 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN
4 p.m. Xfinity Series ROXOR 200 NBCSN/PRN

Sunday, July 21

Time Event Channel
3 p.m. Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NBCSN/PRN

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

Starting Driver Number
TBD Landon Cassill 00
TBD Kurt Busch 1
TBD Brad Keselowski 2
TBD Austin Dillon 3
TBD Kevin Harvick 4
TBD Ryan Newman 6
TBD Daniel Hemric 8
TBD Chase Elliott 9
TBD Aric Almirola 10
TBD Denny Hamlin 11
TBD Ryan Blaney 12
TBD Ty Dillon 13
TBD Clint Bowyer 14
TBD Ross Chastain 15
TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
TBD Kyle Busch 18
TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19
TBD Erik Jones 20
TBD Paul Menard 21
TBD Joey Logano 22
TBD William Byron 24
TBD Reed Sorenson 27
TBD Corey Lajoie 32
TBD Michael McDowell 34
TBD Matt Tifft 36
TBD Chris Buescher 37
TBD David Ragan 38
TBD Daniel Suarez 41
TBD Kyle Larson 42
TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
TBD Ryan Preece 47
TBD Jimmie Johnson 48
TBD TBA 51
TBD TBA 52
TBD Quin Houff 77
TBD Alex Bowman 88
TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95

 

