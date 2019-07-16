NASCAR at New Hampshire: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
Sunday's race might be the one that allows Kyle Busch to get back to his winning ways, but Kevin Harvick can't be overlooked, either.
NASCAR heads to the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this week as the Xfinity and Cup Series takes a break from intermediate racing for a shorter flat track.
The 1.058-mile track in Loudon, New Hampshire, is nicknamed "Martinsville on steroids," but it drives more like Richmond or Phoenix.
Busch won at Phoenix and finished eighth at Richmond earlier this year, so he will once again be at or near the top of the competitor list this week. But Harvick does have two wins in his last four trips to the track, so he could find his way to a victory this week. The two finished 1-2 in the first New Hampshire race last season.
But don't count Martin Truex Jr. out, either. He won at Martinsville earlier this year, so this also could very well be his race to win after a disappointing finish at Kentucky.
What time does the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 start?
The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will take place Sunday, July 21. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on?
The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will be broadcasted nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 schedule, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, July 19
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|12:05 p.m.
|Cup Series first practice
|NBCSN
|1:05 p.m.
|Xfinity Series first practice
|NBCSN
|3:35 p.m.
|Xfinity Series final practice
|NBCSN
|4:35 p.m.
|Cup Series qualifying
|NBCSN/PRN
Saturday, July 20
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|10:05 p.m.
|Cup Series second practice
|CNBC
|11:15 a.m.
|Xfinity Series qualifying
|NBCSN
|12:35 p.m.
|Cup Series final practice
|NBCSN
|4 p.m.
|Xfinity Series ROXOR 200
|NBCSN/PRN
Sunday, July 21
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|3 p.m.
|Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
|NBCSN/PRN
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Starting Lineup
Below is the entry list for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.
|Starting
|Driver
|Number
|TBD
|Landon Cassill
|00
|TBD
|Kurt Busch
|1
|TBD
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|TBD
|Austin Dillon
|3
|TBD
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|TBD
|Ryan Newman
|6
|TBD
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|TBD
|Chase Elliott
|9
|TBD
|Aric Almirola
|10
|TBD
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|TBD
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|TBD
|Ty Dillon
|13
|TBD
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|TBD
|Ross Chastain
|15
|TBD
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|TBD
|Kyle Busch
|18
|TBD
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|TBD
|Erik Jones
|20
|TBD
|Paul Menard
|21
|TBD
|Joey Logano
|22
|TBD
|William Byron
|24
|TBD
|Reed Sorenson
|27
|TBD
|Corey Lajoie
|32
|TBD
|Michael McDowell
|34
|TBD
|Matt Tifft
|36
|TBD
|Chris Buescher
|37
|TBD
|David Ragan
|38
|TBD
|Daniel Suarez
|41
|TBD
|Kyle Larson
|42
|TBD
|Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
|43
|TBD
|Ryan Preece
|47
|TBD
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|TBD
|TBA
|51
|TBD
|TBA
|52
|TBD
|Quin Houff
|77
|TBD
|Alex Bowman
|88
|TBD
|Matt DiBenedetto
|95