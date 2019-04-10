×
NASCAR at Richmond: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Toyota Owners 400

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    10 Apr 2019, 01:30 IST
kyle-busch-04162018-us-news-getty-ftr
Kyle Busch

NASCAR heads back to the short flat track this week as this event will be held at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

This 0.75-mile event is known as American's premier short track, and it certainly produced some exciting races last season as Kyle Busch came from far behind to win in the spring and then did it in a more conventional way out of the 11th spot in the fall.

It would be hard to say Busch isn't favored to win again as he is coming off of his third victory of the season in Bristol last week, and he already has a victory at ISM Raceway, which is a very similar run to the one in Virginia.

But with men like Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin, nothing is decided.

Both guys ran well last season and Hamlin has two wins already this year, so Busch won't have it easy at this event even though he makes a run there look easy.

What time does the Toyota Owners 400 start?

The Toyota Owners 400 will take place Saturday, April 13. Live coverage begins on Fox at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Toyota Owners 400 on?

The Food City will be broadcast nationally on Fox. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Toyota Owners 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Toyota Owners 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, April 12

Time Event Channel
8:05 a.m. Xfinity Final Practice NASCAR.com
11:05 a.m. Cup Series First Practice NASCAR.com
1:05 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice NASCAR.com
3:40 p.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying FS1
5:40 p.m. Cup Series qualifying FS1/MRN
7 p.m. Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 FS1/MRN

Saturday, April 13

Time Event Channel
7:30 p.m. Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 Fox/MRN

Toyota Owners 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the Toyota Owners 400.

Starting Driver Number
TBD Landon Cassill 00
TBD Kurt Busch 1
TBD Brad Keselowski 2
TBD Austin Dillon 3
TBD Kevin Harvick 4
TBD Ryan Newman 6
TBD Daniel Hemric 8
TBD Chase Elliott 9
TBD Aric Almirola 10
TBD Denny Hamlin 11
TBD Ryan Blaney 12
TBD Ty Dillon 13
TBD Clint Bowyer 14
TBD Ross Chastain 15
TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
TBD Kyle Busch 18
TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19
TBD Erik Jones 20
TBD Paul Menard 21
TBD Joey Logano 22
TBD William Byron 24
TBD Corey Lajoie 32
TBD Michael McDowell 34
TBD Matt Tifft 36
TBD Chris Buescher 37
TBD David Ragan 38
TBD Daniel Suarez 41
TBD Kyle Larson 42
TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
TBD Ryan Preece 47
TBD Jimmie Johnson 48
TBD Cody Ware 51
TBD Bayley Currey 52
TBD Joey Gase 66
TBD Quin Houff 77
TBD Alex Bowman 88
TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95

 

Omnisport
NEWS
