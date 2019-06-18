NASCAR at Sonoma: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Toyota/Save Mart 350

Martin Truex Jr.

It's the first road coach race of the year this week as NASCAR heads to Sonoma for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

The more technical of NASCAR's two true road courses on the schedule, Martin Truex Jr. comes in having raced well this year and as the defending champion.

He'll be looking for his fourth win of the year and third ever at the 2.52-mile Sonoma Raceway in California.

Kyle Busch is coming off of yet another top-10 finish and will be looking for his fifth win of the year and third ever at Sonoma.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 can be seen at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.

What time does the Toyota/Save Mart 350 start?

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place Sunday, June 23. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on?

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, June 21

Time Event Channel 2:40 p.m. Cup Series first practice (3 p.m. tape delay) FS1 5:40 p.m. Cup Series final practice FS1

Saturday, June 22

Time Event Channel 11:35 p.m. Truck Series first practice No TV 1:35 p.m. Truck Series final practice No TV 3:10 p.m. Cup Series qualifying FS1/PRN 6:35 p.m. Truck Series qualifying (8:30 p.m. tape delay) FS2 10 p.m. ET Truck Series CarShield 200 presented by CK Power FS1/MRN

Sunday, June 23

Time Event Channel 3 p.m. Toyota/Save Mart 350 FS1/PRN

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Garrett Smithley 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Reed Sorenson 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD JJ Yeley 51 TBD Cody Ware 52 TBD Justin Haley 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95 TBD Parker Kligerman 96