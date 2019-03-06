×
NASCAR Cup Series Awards leaving Las Vegas for Nashville

9   //    06 Mar 2019, 22:56 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Awards
NASCAR Cup Series Awards

The NASCAR Cup Series Awards event is leaving the Las Vegas Strip for Music City, NASCAR announced Wednesday.

Nashville will host the annual postseason awards celebration on Dec. 5, a Thursday, in downtown Nashville as part of Champion’s Week, ending a 10-year run in Vegas.

“This year, we set a course to look at everything we do through a different lens, including how we celebrate the champions of our sport,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said in statement. “Nashville’s energy, vibrant entertainment scene, and deep-rooted lineage in motorsports informed our decision and we believe our fans and industry will embrace the move to the Music City.”

The awards event had been held in Las Vegas since 2009, when it was relocated from New York City, its home since its inception in 1981.

NASCAR pointed to Nashville's Cup Series history in making the announcement, pointing out that Fairgrounds Speedway hosted 42 Cup Series races from 1958-84, with NASCAR's top series visiting twice a year from 1973-84.

Meantime, the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series awards event will return to Charlotte, N.C., on Nov. 22, a Friday.

