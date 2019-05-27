×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NASCAR results at Charlotte: Martin Truex Jr. gets third win of season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    27 May 2019, 09:56 IST
Truex-Martin-USNews-052719-ftr-getty
Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. secured his third win of the season at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

Truex dominated in the late stages, winning the third. His finish put him on even ground with Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski for the most wins this year.

Truex was followed by Joey Logano and Busch, who placed second and third place, respectively. Keselowski won the first two stages, but dropped to 19th in the end.

There were multiple big crashes at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Truex struggled with car issues early on, but he was able to overcome them.

Truex's victory was his second at the Coca-Cola 600 since 2016.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results at Charlotte

1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Joey Logano
3. Kyle Busch
4. Chase Elliott
5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
6. Chris Buescher
7. Alex Bowman
8. Jimmie Johnson
9. William Byron
10. Kevin Harvick
11. Aric Almirola
12. Corey LaJoie
13. Ryan Blaney
14. Paul Menard
15. David Ragan
16. Ryan Newman
17. Denny Hamlin
18. Daniel Suarez
19. Brad Keselowski
20. Matt Tifft
21. Daniel Hemric
22. Michael McDowell
23. Ty Dillon
24. Clint Bowyer
25. Bubba Wallace
26. Parker Kligerman
27. Kurt Busch
28. Quin Houff
29. BJ McLeod
30. Reed Sorenson
31. Ryan Preece
32. Joey Gase
33. Kyle Larson
34. Austin Dillon
35. Bayley Currey
36. Ross Chastain
37. Landon Cassill
38. Cody Ware
39. Matt DiBenedetto
40. Erik Jones

 

Advertisement
NASCAR results at Richmond: Martin Truex Jr. grabs elusive short-track win
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Dover: Martin Truex Jr. claims 21st career win; Kyle Busch ties record
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Texas: Denny Hamlin overcomes violation, gets second win of season
RELATED STORY
Truex Jr. claims 21st career win, Busch ties record
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Kansas: Brad Keselowski wins third race of year
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Las Vegas: Joey Logano scores first win of season at Pennzoil 400
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Atlanta: Brad Keselowski takes late lead, earns QuikTrip 500 win
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Martinsville: Brad Keselowski dominates field, secures STP 500 win
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Charlotte: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for Coca-Cola 600
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Phoenix: Kyle Busch earns 52nd career victory
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us