NASCAR results at Chicago: Alex Bowman gets first career Cup win

Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman took home first place at Sunday's Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

The 26-year-old beat out Kyle Larson to secure his first Monster Energy Cup Series win in his 134th career start.

This could just be the beginning for Bowman, who said after the race the win was special.

"It's all I've wanted my whole life."@AlexBowman88 in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series winner! pic.twitter.com/PtjJw9aCRJ — #NASCARSalutes (@NASCAR) July 1, 2019

"It's all I've wanted my whole life," Bowman said. "I feel like this is a lot of validation for a lot of people that said we couldn't do this. So proud of everybody at Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta, Hendrick Engine Shop. My guys work so hard."

The top-five were rounded out by Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski, respectively.

NASCAR results at Chicagoland Speedway

1. Alex Bowman

2. Kyle Larson

3. Joey Logano​

4. Jimmie Johnson

5. Brad Keselowski​

6. Ryan Blaney​

7. Erik Jones

8. William Byron

9. Martin Truex Jr.

10. Austin Dillon

11. Chase Elliott

12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13. Kurt Busch

14. Kevin Harvick​

15. Denny Hamlin

16. Aric Almirola​

17. Ryan Newman

18. Chris Buescher​

19. Daniel Hemrick

20. Michael McDowell

21. Paul Menard​

22. Kyle Busch

23. David Ragan

24. Daniel Suarez

25. Bubba Wallace

26. Ross Chastain​

27. Matt Dibenedetto​

28. Ryan Preece​

29. Matt Tifft​

30. Corey LaJoie​

31. Landon Cassill

32. Bayley Currey​

33. Josh Bilicki​

34. Reed Sorenson

35. Ty Dillon

36. B.J. McLeod

37. Clint Bowyer

38. Quin Houff