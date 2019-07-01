NASCAR results at Chicago: Alex Bowman gets first career Cup win
Alex Bowman took home first place at Sunday's Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.
The 26-year-old beat out Kyle Larson to secure his first Monster Energy Cup Series win in his 134th career start.
There's nothing like that first victory lane shower!@AlexBowman88 | @TeamHendrick pic.twitter.com/dHNjWCmVfM— #NASCARSalutes (@NASCAR) July 1, 2019
This could just be the beginning for Bowman, who said after the race the win was special.
"It's all I've wanted my whole life."@AlexBowman88 in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series winner! pic.twitter.com/PtjJw9aCRJ— #NASCARSalutes (@NASCAR) July 1, 2019
"It's all I've wanted my whole life," Bowman said. "I feel like this is a lot of validation for a lot of people that said we couldn't do this. So proud of everybody at Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta, Hendrick Engine Shop. My guys work so hard."
The top-five were rounded out by Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski, respectively.
NASCAR results at Chicagoland Speedway
1. Alex Bowman
2. Kyle Larson
3. Joey Logano
4. Jimmie Johnson
5. Brad Keselowski
6. Ryan Blaney
7. Erik Jones
8. William Byron
9. Martin Truex Jr.
10. Austin Dillon
11. Chase Elliott
12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13. Kurt Busch
14. Kevin Harvick
15. Denny Hamlin
16. Aric Almirola
17. Ryan Newman
18. Chris Buescher
19. Daniel Hemrick
20. Michael McDowell
21. Paul Menard
22. Kyle Busch
23. David Ragan
24. Daniel Suarez
25. Bubba Wallace
26. Ross Chastain
27. Matt Dibenedetto
28. Ryan Preece
29. Matt Tifft
30. Corey LaJoie
31. Landon Cassill
32. Bayley Currey
33. Josh Bilicki
34. Reed Sorenson
35. Ty Dillon
36. B.J. McLeod
37. Clint Bowyer
38. Quin Houff