×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol: Denny Hamlin wins pole; full qualifying order set for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    17 Aug 2019, 04:26 IST
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin has Toyota's first pole of the season.

While the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has won three times this year but he has yet to take home a pole yet this year until Friday.

"I can't believe it," Hamlin told NBCSN after his run. "I'm proud of this whole FedEx team for giving me such a great car, it's just, these guys are on it right now, it's unbelievable."

Hamlin has been on fire of late having finished inside the top three in each of his last four races with a win coming at Pocono Raceway and he will once again be in great position to win this race.

Kyle Larson will start second and Martin Truex Jr. will be third.

NASCAR at Bristol starting lineup, qualifying results

Here is the starting lineup for Saturday's race:

Starting Driver Number
No. 1 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 2 Kyle Larson 42
No. 3 Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 4 Kurt Busch 1
No. 5 Aric Almirola 10
No. 6 Chase Elliott 9
No. 7 Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 8 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 9 Erik Jones 20
No. 10 Alex Bowman 88
No. 11 Joey Logano 22
No. 12 Ryan Blaney 12
No. 13 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 14 Ryan Newman 6
No. 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
No. 16 David Ragan 38
No. 17 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 18 Austin Dillon 3
No. 19 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 20 William Byron 24
No. 21 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
No. 22 Ryan Preece 47
No. 23 Ty Dillon 13
No. 24 Paul Menard 21
No. 25 Corey Lajoie 32
No. 26 Matt Tifft 36
No. 27 Michael McDowell 34
No. 28 Chris Buescher 37
No. 29 Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 30 Kyle Busch 18
No. 31 Landon Cassill 00
No. 32 BJ McLeod 51
No. 33 Quin Houff 27
No. 34 Josh Bilicki 53
No. 35 J.J. Yeley 54
No. 36 Reed Sorenson 77
No. 37 Kyle Weatherman 52
No. 38 Ross Chastain 15
 

What time does the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race start?

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will take place Saturday, August 17. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on?

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, August 16

Time Event Channel
7:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Food City 300 NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN

Saturday, August 17

Time Event Channel
7:30 p.m. Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us