NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol: Denny Hamlin wins pole; full qualifying order set for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Denny Hamlin has Toyota's first pole of the season.
While the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has won three times this year but he has yet to take home a pole yet this year until Friday.
"I can't believe it," Hamlin told NBCSN after his run. "I'm proud of this whole FedEx team for giving me such a great car, it's just, these guys are on it right now, it's unbelievable."
Hamlin has been on fire of late having finished inside the top three in each of his last four races with a win coming at Pocono Raceway and he will once again be in great position to win this race.
Kyle Larson will start second and Martin Truex Jr. will be third.
NASCAR at Bristol starting lineup, qualifying results
Here is the starting lineup for Saturday's race:
|Starting
|Driver
|Number
|No. 1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|No. 2
|Kyle Larson
|42
|No. 3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|No. 4
|Kurt Busch
|1
|No. 5
|Aric Almirola
|10
|No. 6
|Chase Elliott
|9
|No. 7
|Matt DiBenedetto
|95
|No. 8
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|No. 9
|Erik Jones
|20
|No. 10
|Alex Bowman
|88
|No. 11
|Joey Logano
|22
|No. 12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|No. 13
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|No. 14
|Ryan Newman
|6
|No. 15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|No. 16
|David Ragan
|38
|No. 17
|Daniel Suarez
|41
|No. 18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|No. 19
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|No. 20
|William Byron
|24
|No. 21
|Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
|43
|No. 22
|Ryan Preece
|47
|No. 23
|Ty Dillon
|13
|No. 24
|Paul Menard
|21
|No. 25
|Corey Lajoie
|32
|No. 26
|Matt Tifft
|36
|No. 27
|Michael McDowell
|34
|No. 28
|Chris Buescher
|37
|No. 29
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|No. 30
|Kyle Busch
|18
|No. 31
|Landon Cassill
|00
|No. 32
|BJ McLeod
|51
|No. 33
|Quin Houff
|27
|No. 34
|Josh Bilicki
|53
|No. 35
|J.J. Yeley
|54
|No. 36
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|No. 37
|Kyle Weatherman
|52
|No. 38
|Ross Chastain
|15
What time does the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race start?
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will take place Saturday, August 17. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on?
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race schedule, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, August 16
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|7:30 p.m.
|Xfinity Series Food City 300
|NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN
Saturday, August 17
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|7:30 p.m.
|Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
|NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN