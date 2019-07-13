×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NASCAR starting lineup at Kentucky: Daniel Suarez on pole; Aric Almirola second

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    13 Jul 2019, 04:30 IST
Daniel Suarez
Daniel Suarez

Well, that was dramatic.

The pole for the Quaker State 400 seemed to be well decided late in qualifying Friday as Aric Almirola took it over from Brad Keselowski, but Daniel Suarez had plans.

The 27-year-old ran the last lap of the day and took the pole from Almirola. Suarez will start up front at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday.

Keselowski will start third while Kurt Busch will be fourth and Kevin Harvick fifth.

The Quaker State 400 can be seen at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

Quaker State 400 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Saturday's race:

Starting Driver Number
No. 1 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 2 Aric Almirola 10
No. 3 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 4 Kurt Busch 1
No. 5 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 6 Daniel Hemric 8
No. 7 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 8 Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 9 Austin Dillon 3
No. 10 Kyle Busch 18
No. 11 Joey Logano 22
No. 12 William Byron 24
No. 13 Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 14 Paul Menard 21
No. 15 Ryan Blaney 21
No. 16 Rickey Stenhouse Jr. 17
No. 17 Michael McDowell 34
No. 18 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 19 Kyle Larson 42
No. 20 Chase Elliott 9
No. 21 Erik Jones 20
No. 22 Alex Bowman 88
No. 23 Ryan Newman 6
No. 24 Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 25 David Ragan 38
No. 26 Chris Buescher 37
No. 27 Ty Dillon 13
No. 28 Bubba Wallace 43
No. 29 Corey Lajoie 32
No. 30 Ryan Preece 47
No. 31 Matt Tifft 36
No. 32 Bayley Currey 51
No. 33 Ross Chastain 15
No. 34 Landon Cassill 00
No. 35 BJ McLeod 00
No. 36 Quin Houff 77
 

What time does the Quaker State 400 start?

The Quaker State 400 will take place Saturday, July 13. Live coverage begins on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Quaker State 400 on?

The Quaker State 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race can also be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Advertisement

Quaker State 400 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Quaker State 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, July 12

Time Event Channel
7:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Alsco 300 NBCSN/PRN

Saturday, July 13

Time Event Channel
7:30 p.m. Cup Series Quaker State 400 NBCSN/PRN

 

Advertisement
NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega: Austin Dillon wins second pole of year
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Kansas: Kevin Harvick wins pole as Stewart-Haas Fords sweep first 4 positions
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Richmond: Kevin Harvick wins second pole of year
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Daytona: Joey Logano on pole as lightning cancels qualifying
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte: William Byron wins second pole of year
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan: Joey Logano claims pole as Fords dominate qualifying
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Chicago: Austin Dillon on pole; Kevin Harvick starts 2nd
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Pocono: William Byron to start on pole for 3rd time this season
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Kentucky: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for Quaker State 400
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Kentucky: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Quaker State 400
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us