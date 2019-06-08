×
NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan: Joey Logano claims pole as Fords dominate qualifying

Omnisport
NEWS
News
08 Jun 2019
Joey Logano
Joey Logano

Joey Logano claimed the pole for the Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway, and he'll have plenty of company from fellow Ford drivers up front.

Fellow Ford driver Aric Almirola will start on the front row beside Logano, and Fords grabbed five of the top six positions and eight of the top 10 spots in qualifying Saturday for the FireKeepers Casino 400. 

That gives the manufacturer bragging rights at the track located about an hour west of Detroit. Every manufacturer wants to do well at Michigan, something Ford executive Edsel Ford II outlined in a dinner with Ford drivers this week.

"We went to dinner the other night with Edsel, and he told us how important it was to have a victory here," Logano told FS1 afterward.

Now, Logano, Almirola, Kevin Harvick – who qualified third – and the other Ford drivers will have to get the job done Sunday. Starting up front definitely helps.

"It's such a huge advantage to be on the front row here at Michigan," Logano said, after winning his second pole of the season and the 22nd of his career.

The only non-Ford drivers in the top 10 are Denny Hamlin (Toyota) fourth and Kurt Busch (Chevrolet) seventh.

Race time is 2 p.m. Sunday.

FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup

Starting    Driver  Car  
No. 1 Joey Logano 22
No. 2 Aric Almirola 10
No. 3 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 4 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 5 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 6 Paul Menard 21
No. 7 Kurt Busch 1
No. 8 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 9 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 10 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
No. 11 Daniel Hemric 8
No. 12 Austin Dillon 3
No. 13 Ryan Blaney 12
No. 14 Erik Jones 20
No. 15 Kyle Busch 18
No. 16  Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 17 Chase Elliott 9
No. 18 Ryan Newman 6
No. 19  Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 20 Alex Bowman 88
No. 21 William Byron 24
No. 22 Kyle Larson 42
No. 23 Michael McDowell 34
No. 24 David Ragan 38
No. 25 Ty Dillon 13
No. 26  Matt Tifft 36
No. 27 Bubba Wallace 43
No. 28  Ryan Preece 47
No. 29  Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 30 Landon Cassill 00
No. 31 Chris Buescher 37
No. 32 Corey LaJoie 32
No. 33  Kyle Weatherman 51
No. 34 Josh Bilicki 52
No. 35 Quin Houff 77
No. 36 Garrett Smithley 15
What time does the FireKeepers Casino 400 start?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will take place Sunday, June 9. Live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the FireKeepers Casino 400 on?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be televised on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

