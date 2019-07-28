NASCAR starting lineup at Pocono: Kevin Harvick wins pole; full qualifying order set for Gander RV 400
Kevin Harvick might be back.
One week after finally taking home his first win of the year at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Harvick won the pole for the Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.
This is his fourth pole of the year and puts him in a good position to fight for another checkered flag. Joey Logano is behind him in second while Aric Almirola is in third.
"It was a good day today and hopefully we can keep it rolling tomorrow," Harvick said.
He continued: "I think as you look at it our cars have been really fast here, track position is going to play a major role and I think when it comes to the qualifying game our guys do a really good job."
Harvick will be looking for his first career win at Pocono Raceway.
NASCAR at Pocono starting lineup, qualifying results
Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:
|Starting
|Driver
|Number
|No. 1
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|No. 2
|Joey Logano
|22
|No. 3
|Aric Almirola
|10
|No. 4
|Erik Jones
|20
|No. 5
|Austin Dillon
|3
|No. 6
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|No. 7
|Kyle Busch
|18
|No. 8
|William Byron
|24
|No. 9
|Kurt Busch
|1
|No. 10
|Daniel Suarez
|41
|No. 11
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|No. 12
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|No. 13
|Matt DiBenedetto
|95
|No. 14
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|No. 15
|Alex Bowman
|88
|No. 16
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|No. 17
|Michael McDowell
|34
|No. 18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|No. 19
|David Ragan
|38
|No. 20
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|No. 21
|Paul Menard
|21
|No. 22
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|No. 23
|Chae Elliott
|9
|No. 24
|Ryan Newman
|6
|No. 25
|Ryan Preece
|47
|No. 26
|Darrell "Bubba" Wallace
|34
|No. 27
|Matt Tifft
|36
|No. 28
|Chris Buescher
|37
|No. 29
|Kyle Larson
|42
|No. 30
|Corey Lajoie
|32
|No. 31
|Landon Cassill
|00
|No. 32
|Josh Bilicki
|53
|No. 33
|Ty Dillon
|28
|No. 34
|BJ McLeod
|51
|No. 35
|Ross Chastain
|15
|No. 36
|Reed Sorenson
|27
|No. 37
|Quin Houff
|77
|No. 38
|Austin Theriault
|52
What time does the Gander RV 400 start?
The Gander RV 400 will take place Sunday, July 28. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Gander RV 400 on?
The Gander RV 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a Watch the Gander RV 400 live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)" target="_blank"> seven-day free trial.
Gander RV 400 schedule, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Gander RV 400.
(All times Eastern)
Saturday, July 27
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|5 p.m.
|Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250
|NBCSN/MRN
Sunday, July 28
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|3 p.m.
|Gander RV 400
|NBCSN/PRN