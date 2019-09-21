×
NASCAR starting lineup at Richmond: Brad Keselowski wins pole, field set for Federated Auto Parts 400

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    21 Sep 2019, 04:36 IST
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski took the pole away from Kevin Harvick late for the start up front at Richmond Raceway.

Keselowski has slowed down as of late but still remains in a very good position to get to the second round of the NASCAR playoffs.

With one win and four top-five finishes in his career in Richmond, Keselowski will be poised to get a victory again and with it an automatic berth into the second round.

Chase Elliott will start third.

Kyle Busch will be fourth.

NASCAR at Richmond starting lineup, qualifying results

Starting Driver Number
No. 1 Brad Keselowski 2
No. 2 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 3 Chase Elliott 9
No. 4 Kyle Busch 18
No. 5 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 6 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 7 Aric Almirola 10
No. 8 Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 9 Kurt Busch 1
No. 10 Jimmie Johnson 22
No. 11 Michael McDowell 34
No. 12 Matt DiBenedetto 95
No. 13 Kyle Larson 42
No. 14 Daniel Suarez 41
No. 15 Ryan Blaney 12
No. 16 Erik Jones 20
No. 17 Austin Dillon 3
No. 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
No. 19 Ryan Newman 6
No. 20 Alex Bowman 88
No. 21 Ryan Preece 47
No. 22 Daniel Hemric 8
No. 23 Paul Menard 21
No. 24 William Byron 24
No. 25 Matt Tifft 36
No. 26 David Ragan =38
No. 27 Joey Logano 22
No. 28 Corey Lajoie 32
No. 29 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
No. 30 Ty Dillon 13
No. 31 Ross Chastain 15
No. 32 Chris Buescher 37
No. 33 JJ Yeley 52
No. 34 Austin Theriault 51
No. 35 Reed Sorenson 77
No. 36 Landon Cassill 00
No. 37 Spencer Boyd 53
No. 38 Quin Houff 27

What time does the Federated Auto Parts 400 start?

The Federated Auto Parts 400 will take place Saturday, Sept. 21. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Federated Auto Parts 400 on?

The Federated Auto Parts 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Federated Auto Parts 400 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Federated Auto Parts 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 20

Time Event Channel
7:30 p.m. GoBowling 250 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

Saturday, Sept. 21

Time Event Channel
7:30 p.m. Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN
