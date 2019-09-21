NASCAR starting lineup at Richmond: Brad Keselowski wins pole, field set for Federated Auto Parts 400
Brad Keselowski took the pole away from Kevin Harvick late for the start up front at Richmond Raceway.
Keselowski has slowed down as of late but still remains in a very good position to get to the second round of the NASCAR playoffs.
Brad @Keselowski TAKES THE POLE in qualifying!— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 20, 2019
He'll lead the field to green Saturday night at @RichmondRaceway on NBCSN. @Team_Penske pic.twitter.com/XfJcHfj6ja
With one win and four top-five finishes in his career in Richmond, Keselowski will be poised to get a victory again and with it an automatic berth into the second round.
Chase Elliott will start third.
Kyle Busch will be fourth.
NASCAR at Richmond starting lineup, qualifying results
|Starting
|Driver
|Number
|No. 1
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|No. 2
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|No. 3
|Chase Elliott
|9
|No. 4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|No. 5
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|No. 6
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|No. 7
|Aric Almirola
|10
|No. 8
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|No. 9
|Kurt Busch
|1
|No. 10
|Jimmie Johnson
|22
|No. 11
|Michael McDowell
|34
|No. 12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|95
|No. 13
|Kyle Larson
|42
|No. 14
|Daniel Suarez
|41
|No. 15
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|No. 16
|Erik Jones
|20
|No. 17
|Austin Dillon
|3
|No. 18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|No. 19
|Ryan Newman
|6
|No. 20
|Alex Bowman
|88
|No. 21
|Ryan Preece
|47
|No. 22
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|No. 23
|Paul Menard
|21
|No. 24
|William Byron
|24
|No. 25
|Matt Tifft
|36
|No. 26
|David Ragan
|=38
|No. 27
|Joey Logano
|22
|No. 28
|Corey Lajoie
|32
|No. 29
|Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
|43
|No. 30
|Ty Dillon
|13
|No. 31
|Ross Chastain
|15
|No. 32
|Chris Buescher
|37
|No. 33
|JJ Yeley
|52
|No. 34
|Austin Theriault
|51
|No. 35
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|No. 36
|Landon Cassill
|00
|No. 37
|Spencer Boyd
|53
|No. 38
|Quin Houff
|27
What time does the Federated Auto Parts 400 start?
The Federated Auto Parts 400 will take place Saturday, Sept. 21. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Federated Auto Parts 400 on?
The Federated Auto Parts 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Federated Auto Parts 400 schedule, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Federated Auto Parts 400.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, Sept. 20
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|7:30 p.m.
|GoBowling 250
|NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN
Saturday, Sept. 21
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|7:30 p.m.
|Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400
|NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN