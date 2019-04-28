NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega: Austin Dillon wins second pole of year

Austin Dillon

Austin Dillon is your polesitter for the 2019 GEICO 500.

The 29-year-old blew past the field Saturday as he took the pole away from Clint Bowyer by more than two-tenths of a second and then held off Aric Almirola for the top spot.

This is Dillon's second pole of the season.

Kyle Larson tallied his best start at Talladega ever as he will begin in the 10th spot. This is his first ever top-10 start at the track.

Several top drivers missed the final round of qualifying as Kurt Busch (14), Kevin Harvick (19), Martin Truex Jr. (20), Kyle Busch (22) and Denny Hamlin (23) all were on the outside looking in as the top 12 drivers raced for the pole.

It should also be noted this week that due to high speeds during practice runs, NASCAR has preemptively looked to limit speed due to driver safety.

The sanctioning body mandated the addition of a 1-inch wicker to the rear spoiler in a bid to reduce speeds after 21 cars averaged 200 mph or more in the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup practice session of the weekend.

The GEICO 500 can be seen Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Fox.

GEICO 500 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Starting Driver Number No. 1 Austin Dillon 3 No. 2 Aric Almirola 10 No. 3 Clint Bowyer 14 No. 4 Brad Keselowski 2 No. 5 Daniel Hemric 8 No. 6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 No. 7 Ryan Blaney 12 No. 8 Joey Logano 22 No. 9 Alex Bowman 88 No. 10 Kyle Larson 42 No. 11 Chase Elliott 9 No. 12 Michael McDowell 34 No. 13 Ty Dillon 13 No. 14 Kurt Busch 1 No. 15 David Ragan 38 No. 16 Daniel Suarez 41 No. 17 Paul Menard 21 No. 18 Matt Tifft 36 No. 19 Kevin Harvick 4 No. 20 Martin Truex Jr. 19 No. 21 Jimmie Johnson 48 No. 22 Kyle Busch 18 No. 23 Denny Hamlin 11 No. 24 Ryan Newman 6 No. 25 William Byron 24 No. 26 Matt DiBenedetto 95 No. 27 Erik Jones 20 No. 28 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 No. 29 Tyler Reddick 62 No. 30 Ryan Preece 47 No. 31 Chris Buescher 37 No. 32 Landon Cassill 00 No. 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt 81 No. 34 Ross Chastain 15 No. 35 Parker Kligerman 96 No. 36 Corey Lajoie 32 No. 37 Reed Sorenson 27 No. 38 Justin Haley 77 No. 39 Stanton Barrett 52 No. 40 Cody Ware 51

What time does the GEICO 500 start?

The GEICO 500 will take place Sunday, April 28. Live coverage begins on FOX at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the GEICO 500 on?

The GEICO 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

GEICO 500 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the GEICO 500.

(All times Eastern)

Sunday, April 28

Time Event Channel 2 p.m. ET GEICO 500 Fox/MRN