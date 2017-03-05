NASCAR Xfinity results at Atlanta: Kyle Busch holds off Brad Keselowski for win
Kyle Busch continued his dominance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Saturday in Atlanta.
Kyle Busch continued his dominance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Saturday in Atlanta, capturing the checkers in the Rinnai 250 for yet another win in the second-tier series.
Busch, who was racing with a number of drivers also in the Cup race Sunday, took the lead on a restart with 16 laps remaining and was able to hold off Brad Keselowski by carefully maneuvering around lapped traffic for the win.
"To get second is kissing your sister but it is still better than nothing I guess," Keselowski told reporters after the race. "Kyle and I had a great battle there at the end. It was just a matter of kind of catching the breaks in traffic and making the right moves. I thought we were a tiny bit faster than Kyle but I kept catching traffic in the wrong spot."
The victory was Busch's second in a row at the 1.54-mile Georgia track and his 87th in 329 starts, extending his own series record.
Busch didn't have much time to celebrate in victory lane since he's driving in the Truck Series race later Saturday but here's what he had to say after the win.
Keselowski won the first 40-lap stage with Kevin Harvick taking the next 40-lap phase. Could we see more of the trio battling it out on Sunday? All three drivers are starting in the top five for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Complete unofficial results from the Rinnai 250
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Kyle Busch
2. (3) Brad Keselowski
3. (4) Kyle Larson
4. (12) Kevin Harvick
5. (22) Elliott Sadler
6. (13) Darrell Wallace Jr.
7. (2) William Byron
8. (17) Austin Dillon
9. (6) Daniel Hemric
10. (8) Cole Custer
11. (11) Brennan Poole
12. (7) Matt Tifft
13. (9) Brendan Gaughan
14. (30) Brandon Jones
15. (18) Michael Annett
16. (19) Corey Lajoie
17. (14) Ty Dillon
18. (10) Ryan Reed
19. (15) Aric Almirola
20. (5) Denny Hamlin
21. (23) Dakoda Armstrong
22. (28) Ryan Sieg
23. (33) Brandon Brown
24. (35) Harrison Rhodes
25. (24) Ross Chastain
26. (32) Jeff Green
27. (29) Garrett Smithley
28. (21) Spencer Gallagher
29. (36) Ray Black Jr.
30. (16) Justin Allgaie
31. (37) Joey Gase
32. (38) David Starr
33. (31) Timmy Hill
34. (39) Chris Cockrum
35. (34) Clint King
36. (20) J.J. Yeley
37. (27) Jeremy Clements
38. (40) Stephen Leicht
39. (26) Jordan Anderson
40. (25) Blake Koch